PUBG News: Assault Rifles spawn rate is getting increased by 20% in PUBG PC

PUBG Corp. recently announced regarding the increase in the spawn rate of Assault Rifles in Players Unknown Battleground by 20% in a Twitter post. Powerful weapons are always necessary to showcase your skills, but when it comes to the standard maps like Erangel and Miramar, PUBG players were struggling to find assault rifles on the map.

After reviewing so many community feedbacks, the developers of PUBG PC decided to increase the spawn rate of Assault rifles by 20%. As mentioned by officials on their Twitter account, these amendments will be made only in Erangel and Miramar map. Here's what they said in the post:

"Thanks to community feedback, we're increasing AR spawns on Erangel & Miramar by 20% upon completion of maintenance."

PC Players: Live servers will undergo maintenance for 4 hours on Jan 7 4:30pm PST / Jan 8 1:30am CET / Jan 8 9:30am KST to perform general service stabilization.



Along with this, PUBG servers will also be kept under maintenance to perform general service stabilization. A patch update will be pushed in the global servers of Players Unknown Battleground upon the completion of maintenance.

The maintenance details are listed below:

Start Time: Jan 7 4:30 PM PST / Jan 8 1:30 AM CET / Jan 8 9:30 AM KST

Total Duration: 4 Hours

End Time: Jan 7 8:30 PM PST / Jan 8 5:30 AM CET / Jan 8 1:30 AM KST

As soon as PUBG PC servers go live, players can update the game via the Steam application. However, the update version and size are still unknown.