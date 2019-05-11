×
PUBG News: Earn 2500 Worth Battle Points & Premium Crates in PUBG Mobile By Downloading the New Beta Update 0.12.5

Tarun Sayal
CONTRIBUTOR
News
27   //    11 May 2019, 10:09 IST

PUBG Mobile BETA Update
PUBG Mobile BETA Update

PUBG Mobile has created huge hype in mobile gaming market and has always won the heart of their players by releasing new update time to time. The developers always come up with new interesting features, skins, emotes, etc. in every PUBG update.


On 9th of the May, the developers released the 0.12.5 beta version. Officials haven't release the patch notes yet but you can find the changes by downloading and installing the new beta version.

To download the 0.12.5 beta version follow the steps below :

  1. Download the apk version of PUBG Mobile beta 0.12.5 by clicking on the link below https://filecdn.igamecj.com/fclient/download.html
  2. Install it by opening apk file.
  3. Sign In as guest in PUBG Mobile beta version.(Social media login is not available)
  4. Enjoy the upcoming update before your friends.

Points to keep in mind before installing PUBG Mobile beta update:

  1. There is no need to uninstall the global version of PUBG Mobile.
  2. It is required to trust the application on iOS before it can run. To trust the application, navigate to your device settings - General - Device Management - Kiesberger Service GmbH - Trust App.
  3. Around 7 GB of available internal storage capacity may be required to perform the installation on Android. An error message reading App not installed will appear in the case of insufficient internal storage capacity. Delete some files and/or uninstall the global version of PUBG Mobile to proceed.
  4. Should an error message reading Problem parsing package appear on Android, redownload the APK file using a stable Internet connection and try again. If the issue persists, the APK file is damaged or your device does not support to install it. Wait for a global update of PUBG Mobile.

But the main thing is about the rewards. How to earn 2500 battle points and a premium crate coupon?

Here's the answer, By completing a short survey related to PUBG Mobile beta testing you can earn above mentioned rewards.

Link to survey :https://e.gamer.qq.com/m/version/task/4509/task-wj

The survey is available for short period of time only. So quickly complete the survey and earn some great rewards in Global Version of PUBG Mobile.

Stay tuned with Sportskeeda for latest updates and information about PUBG Mobile

Tags:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Update PUBG Mobile
