PUBG News: Erangel 2.0 expected to release in upcoming Chinese beta version

Tarun Sayal FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 21, 2020

Jan 21, 2020 IST SHARE

Erangel 2.0 Update

Erangel 2.0, the revamped version of the most famous classic map Erangel, was teased by Tencent Games a year ago. The short teaser reveals the new locations coming to the futuristic PUBG Mobile's Erangel 2.0 update. Apart from this, the update will also make the graphics even more crisp in the Erangel map.

In a recent YouTube video, the gameplay of Erangel 2.0 has been leaked, and it also confirms that Erangel 2.0 is releasing in PUBG Mobile's next beta version. Like most of the time, Game for Peace, popularly known as Chinese edition of PUBG Mobile, will receive the Erangel 2.0 update before global release.

After the completion of beta testing, the developers will push the map into the global servers. Here's the leaked gameplay video of Erangel 2.0 map sourced from Mr Ghost Gaming YouTube Channel.

Moreover, PUBG Mobile players can also use a bunch of abilities in the next update which includes the melee throw feature. By using it, players can throw melee weapons at enemies or teammates and it will damage them. This feature was already released in PUBG PC, but it was still pending to be pushed into the mobile version.

The second anniversary of the PUBG Mobile global version is near, and the game is likely to get its forthcoming 0.17.0 update. In the current beta version of PUBG Mobile, there's no mark of Erangel 2.0 map. However, it is expected to be released in PUBG Mobile's 0.17.5 version.