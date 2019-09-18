PUBG News: Everything you need to know about Survival Mastery

Aarthi Venkatesh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 5 // 18 Sep 2019, 16:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PUBG Survival Mastery

Tencent Games' PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds have now developed a Survival Mastery feature which "is a progression feature designed as a companion system to Weapon Mastery, helping players recognize their abilities and reward success after each match."

A blog post on PUBG Corporation's official website had mentioned that the feature was developed to complement the Weapon Mastery feature as teased in June 2019 and could be expected to be launched into the game anytime in the forthcoming week. So, here's all that one needs to know about this new feature.

What does the new Survival Mastery feature offer?

The new Survival Mastery feature primarily aims at giving players access to analytical details of their gameplay in terms of various parameters that would help them optimize themselves as players in PUBG.

The feature enables players to check their Survival Level that ranges from 1 to 500, to begin with. As mentioned in PUBG Corporation's official blog post, "The better you perform, the faster you’ll progress."

The Survivor Mastery Screen on PUBG (Image credit: PUBG Corp.)

The feature gives out post-game statistics that are gauged using a player's performance in the matches they play in terms of the distance they travel within a match, loot, engagement, damage taken, etc. and a Survival Mastery Rank is displayed.

Survival Mastery can be found under the 'Mastery' menu beside the Weapon Mastery section. In addition to this, the 'Last Match' section now has a survival timeline.

What are survival actions grouped by?

Most of the survival actions in the timeline are grouped by engagements. In PUBG, engagements refer to a time where one experiences uninterrupted combat with one or many opponents.

Besides a provision to track engagements, PUBG Corp has also "included a summary of the damage given and received over each engagement period. At the end of the match, you’ll be able to see who you killed in each engagement and who took you to the shed*."

Advertisement

Furthermore, there are a few updates that are in store for the PUBG-playing community in the future along the lines of mastery.

You can read the entire patch here.

Stick with Sportskeeda for knowing the latest PUBG news.