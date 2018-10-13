×
PUGB News: MS Dhoni plays the hugely-popular PUBG Mobile

Kredy
ANALYST
News
18   //    13 Oct 2018, 17:18 IST

Image Courtesy: PUBG Corporation
Image Courtesy: PUBG Corporation

Since its launch in 2017, PlayerUnkown's Battleground has gained immense popularity, and in early 2018, the game made its way onto the mobile platform. With over 20 million daily active users, PUBG Mobile finds itself on the phones of every gaming enthusiast.

Interestingly, the game also has a very famous user. Former Indian team skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is best known for his incredible skills behind the stumps and with the bat, tweeted that he too is a part of the PUBG fever.

"Great weather and Pubg. This headset feels so comfortable, I could wear it all day. Check out @soundlogic.in's Voice Assistant Neckband Headset on @flipkart. Now available in MSD Limited Edition, autographed by me! #JusBol," the tweet read.


The tweet also shed some light on the Voice Assistant Neckband Headset by SoundLogic. The in-the-ear headset comes with a dedicated button to access the voice assistant present in the phone and boasts good battery life. Additionally, one could also get a hold of the limited-edition headset with MSD's signature embossed on the unit.

Last month, a PUBG update showcased the influx of the Sanhok map in the mobile version of the game featuring a smaller play area, which promotes fast-paced intense action. Furthermore, it also introduced new weapons and vehicles for the map to make the game a more dynamic experience.

Currently, PlayerUnknown's Battleground is available on PC, Xbox One, iOS and Android. However, it is expected that the game would make its way onto Sony's PS4 in the not so distant future, which would only drive a new set of enthusiastic players into playing the hugely-popular game.

PUBG Mobile could be downloaded from both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store while the PC version could be downloaded via Steam.

Kredy
ANALYST
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
