PUBG News: Gaming For Good Overall Standings Post Day 2; TSM-Entity tops with massive lead

Here are the overall standings after day 2 of Gaming For Good Charity Tournament.

Fnatic and Loco, along with its partner Oneplus has come up with Gaming For Good Charity Tournament.

In these grim times, with the novel coronavirus pandemic affecting the lives of thousands of people in the world today, Fnatic and Loco, along with its partner Oneplus, have come up with Gaming For Good Charity Tournament featuring a number of Pro League-playing teams.

This move shows how gamers and gaming companies can have a positive impact on the world in general through a charitable initiative, and how they can expand their footprint beyond the industry.

Games are always a place where the most outcast and misfit among us can find a home. The gaming community accepts anyone with open arms no matter who you're, because when you sit down at the table you aren't overweight, you don't stutter or speak with an accent, and you don't belong to a particular race or creed.

Gamers are an elf, a heroic knight, an intrepid space fairy or a wizard of unimaginable power.

However, today, much of the coverage of the industry that we see in the media, focuses on some of the negative aspects of gaming, projecting the stereotype that players are lazy or anti-social, unhygienic, unhealthy and. It also projects that gamers rage and, foster among themselves, bigots and misogynists.

However, when we look at the bigger picture, games teach us to stay united and work as a team, which is essential during these extremely tough times that the world is going through. Gaming For Good Charity Tournament is managed by Villagers Esports and will donate the entire prize pool to the charity funds. This will be a three-day event, ending today.

TSM-Entity carried a massive lead into day two, followed by Elementrix and Orange Rock. TSMentJonathan was the MVP of day 2 of the tournament, as he was able to stack up a total of 33 kills.

Top 5 Fraggers after Day 2 of Gaming For Good

TSMentJonathan – 33 Kills

– 33 Kills ELMNTtdmplayer – 25 Kills

– 25 Kills ExOntop – 22 Kills

– 22 Kills TSMentClutchGod – 20 Kills

– 20 Kills SGEservi – 20 Kills

TSM-Entity – 196 Points

– 196 Points Elementrix – 141 Points

– 141 Points Orange Rock – 138 Points

– 138 Points Soul – 132 Points

– 132 Points Synerge – 126 Points

– 126 Points Megastars – 112 Points

– 112 Points Element – 95 Points

– 95 Points GodLike – 91 Points

– 91 Points Mayhem – 86 Points

– 86 Points UMExRXN – 80 Points

– 80 Points Fnatic – 76 Points

– 76 Points 8bit – 75 Points

– 75 Points Team IND – 74 Points

– 74 Points VSGcrawwlers – 73 Points

– 73 Points Revenge – 69 Points

– 69 Points Team Tamilas – 55 Points

– 55 Points 7Seas – 55 Points

– 55 Points Celtz – 51 Points

– 51 Points Instict – 40 Points

PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live action on either of Villagers Esports or PUBG Mobile Esports Youtube channel and cheer for their favorite team.