PUBG News: Halloween skins to roll out when Patch 4.3 goes live

The new PUBG Halloween 2019 costumes (Image credit: PUBG Corporation)

With Halloween 2019 just about a month away, Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation's Player Unknown's Battlegrounds is already gearing up for the festival.

PUBG has begun making arrangements to drop Halloween costumes into the Battlegrounds and have released a new trailer for Halloween 2019 in-game skins. The trailer is very eerie and gives the community more clues about the events and in-game features that of skins and costume bundles. It does set the bar high specifically for the Zombie mode.

When will the new PUBG Halloween 2019 costume sets be available?

An events post on PUBG's steam page mentioned that the new Halloween Skins will be available for players to purchase once PUBG 4.3 patch update hits the live server. The PUBG Halloween 2019 costume sets will be usable for a limited time only.

What are the new PUBG Halloween 2019 costume sets?

The new Halloween costume sets that have been announced include "the Pirate Captain and Swashbuckler costumes, the Kansas and Scarecrow sets, and finally her Royale Highness, The Skeleton Queen" as mentioned in the post.

Further, each of these costume sets will be sold as individual pieces at a 33% discounted price. The clothing ensembles will be available for purchase from the in-game store from September 23, 2019, until November 13, 2019. PUBG players will also be able to get the Leo Costume using their in-game currency, the coveted BP.

Last year's Halloween event in PUBG had set the yardsticks high with in-game events, cosmetics and skins. The Ancient Mummy set, Bloody Nurse, Killer Clown and the Maniacal Butcher turned out to be among the most-loved costume sets in PUBG and it calls for even better Halloween surprises at the Battlegrounds this year.

