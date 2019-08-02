PUBG News: How to Become a Primary Player in PUBG Lite & Win Rewards?

After the success of PUBG Lite in Video Game Market, developers are now deploying hotfix patches and updates regularly. Apart from this, they are encountering every single issue that players are reporting in the feedback section and fixing them, for eg. Footsteps sound issue. But to grow the PUBG Lite community, even more, the game developers have come up with a new idea which will keep the player's devotion even more.

On 1st of August, PUBG Lite official Facebook page has announced this:

So the Open Beta testing of PUBG Lite has begun, and the players can download the game from the official website. Along with this, they've introduced a Primary Player system in which the registered users will receive detailed information like patch notes, new features, etc. of upcoming updates in advance. Apart from all this, the players will also receive exclusive rewards during the event period. If you also want to become the primary player of PUBG Lite to get the incentives mentioned above, then follow the steps listed below:

Steps to become Primary Player in PUBG Lite:

Go to https://lite.pubg.com/2019/08/01/event-primary-player/

Click on “BECOME A PRIMARY PLAYER” button.

button. You will be asked to login in your PUBG Lite account to receive all the information.

Simply put your PUBG Lite E-Mail address and password and Hit Login.

After successful login, your participation will get completed.

After following steps mentioned above, one can become the primary player, and it is free. But Hurry up, this event is only valid from August 1st ~ 8th.

Rewards Details:

Rewards: Soldier’s Crate x 5

Distribution Date: August 8th ~10th

Distribution Method: Through e-mail. Please check your spam inbox as well.

Also, share this article with your PUBG Lite friends to keep them updated with PUBG News.

