Tencent releases PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 beta update; Here's how to register for beta version

PUBG Mobile Season 11 update was a huge hit, and the developers are now preparing themselves to release PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update. Every time, before the new update of PUBG Mobile goes live on the global server, Tencent Games pushes the beta version of the same update. For the upcoming PUBG Mobile version 0.17.0, the developers released the beta version of the particular version. However, this time not everyone can participate in the beta testing phase. The total amount of participants is capped to the first 5,000 registrations. PUBG Mobile staff team quoted in their official discord server:

Here is a reminder that we are looking for 5 000 players to prepare for a beta testing that will be conducted on January 15.

If you also want to participate in PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 version early access, follow some simple steps listed below:

Steps to become a beta tester for PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 version:

Beta Notification

Open link: https://forms.gle/cLEpGkdbTdjtCnKw8

Fill all the profile details

Click on submit after filling all the details.

Check your E-Mail after few hours of registration to check whether you are selected or not

Note: The registrations will close after 5,000 submissions.

Along with this, the participants will also receive a confirmation pop-up when they open the PUBG Mobile application. Check the above screenshot for the full preview. Apart from this, the players will also receive exclusive rewards upon giving feedback regarding the new update. Make sure to create a Discord account before joining the PUBG Mobile server.