PUBG News: Internet Providers Team up with PUBG Lite; Giving Free PUBG Lite rewards

Tarun Sayal
ANALYST
News
14   //    11 Jul 2019, 15:37 IST

PUBG Lite
PUBG Lite

Popular Battle Royale game PUBG Lite is delivering updates frequently to attract more and more players in their game. The developers of PUBG Lite are mainly targetting the low specs system users for their game. PUBG Lite is the toned-down version of PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds which can run on even integrated graphics also. Following all this, the famous network provider Jio has decided to enhance the gaming experience of PUBG Lite players. For this, they have teamed up with PUBG Lite to gain even more players.

In this partnership, the JIO network users will receive some exclusive in-game rewards. If you are also a JIO user or anyone in your house is using JIO network then follow the guide given below:

Steps to Register in Jio Games Arena for free PUBG Lite rewards:


  • Visit https://gamesarena.jio.com
  • Enter your details along with your PUBG Lite E-Mail address and Jio number.
  • After filling up all the details, enter the captcha and click on Register.
  • You will receive a confirmation E-Mail in your registered E-mail account.
  • Once the verification is complete you will finally receive your rewards redeem the code in your account.

But a question will arise here that How to redeem this special code to receive free PUBG Lite rewards. Don't worry we have also covered this doubt. Just follow some simple steps listed below to redeem your code.

Steps to redeem special code for free PUBG Lite rewards:


  • Open PUBG Lite in your system.
  • Go to Store section located on the top of the screen.
  • You will see an option “Add Bonus / Gift Code” in the bottom left of the screen.
  • Click on it and Enter your special code by copying from your E-mail account.
  • After that, simply click on redeem and you will receive exclusive rewards for free in PUBG Lite.

So here is the full guide to register and get rewards in this event. If you are facing any problems or have any doubts, just post in the comments section. I will solve your problem as soon as possible.

PUBG Guide: How to buy new Weapon Skins, Emotes, and Outfits for free using PUBG Lite's New Exchange Feature?

Tags:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Guide PUBG Lite
