PUBG News: Karakin map officially released on PUBG PC global servers

PUBG's latest map Karakin was teased on the official Twitter handle of Players Unknown Battleground a few days ago. Within one week of testing, developers managed to push the new map in the globals servers.

Earlier, Karakin was kept under maintenance to gather feedback from the beta testers regarding the bugs and glitches they are facing. As for now, the global servers are live after short maintenance.

PC Players: Maintenance is complete and Update 6.1 is now available on live servers.



Season 6 brings Karakin, Survivor Pass: Shakedown, Sticky Bombs, bug fixes and much more! Patch notes: https://t.co/xB2WAWMaWc — PUBG Support (@PUBG_Support) January 22, 2020

Outlining the structure of Karakin, it is a 2X2 KM map featured on the coast of Northern Africa. However, PUBG players also call it a Paced Map as the map is so tiny and high on action. If we compare it with Sanhok, the Karakin is half of it. Moreover, players can also face difficulties to loot top tier weapons which makes Winchester must equipped weapon in Karakin.

The latest 6.1 update also brings the motor glider vehicle in PUBG, which was introduced in PUBG Lab on Jan 15. As reported on the official blog, 10 Motor Gliders will spawn across the map each game, across 40 potential locations. Apart from this, players are also required to keep a gas can in their inventory as the Motor Glider will be spawned without gas.

A bunch of other additions has also been made in the official servers, including Sticky Bomb, Survivor Pass, and several new missions. Besides this, the graphical interface has been further improved in the game. Click here to read full patch notes of PUBG 6.1 Update.