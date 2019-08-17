PUBG News: List of bugs patched in PUBG Mobile after 0.14.0 update

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile, which quickly became the most famous battle royale mobile game in a matter of months, has recently undergone an update. Players were excited and eagerly anticipating the launch of their 0.140 version as developers announced in advance that a new Zombie mode would become available.

This update was a massive success and unsurprisingly, they have received extensive positive feedback as a result. After every update, developers try to remove bugs and glitches from the game. Still though, a number of those issues exist within the game which need resolving.

Following this most recent update, an in-game hot-fix was deployed on Friday, August 16 to eliminate various gameplay, statistical and cosmetic issues. With that in mind, the bigs that have been fixed are listed below:

Fixed a bug where some vehicle finishes affected vehicle display.

Fixed a bug where customised control layouts were not being applied correctly on some devices with non-standard screens.

Fixed a bug where the Guest button was not displayed in some areas of India.

Fixed a bug where win rate and accuracy were not displayed correctly in results.

Fixed a bug where hairstyles pierced through some hats.

Fixed a bug where some players could not see the Infection mode entrance and the announcement regarding the new mode.

Fixed a login issue found on iPod Touch 6.

Added a reminder for Resources Pack, where a pop-up will alert users that the download will be paused when they enter matches.

If you personally are facing any bugs or in-game issues, be sure to report them to PUBG Mobile by pressing the report button before succinctly describing your issue.

