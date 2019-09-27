PUBG News: Lite PC Version set for release in 52 countries in October

PUBG PC Lite

Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation's PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has had the PUBG Lite PC Version's beta open for play since January 24, 2019. The beta was initially launched for the Thailand servers and was expanded to various regions including Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, Brazil, Turkey and a bunch of South-East Asian countries eventually.

What are the PC requirements for PUBG Lite?

PUBG Lite requires a minimum of Windows 7,8,10 or 64bit operating system, an i3 2.4 GHz processor, 4 GB RAM, and DirextX11 Intel HD Graphics. However, an i5 2.8 GHz processor, 8 GB of RAM and DirextX11 NVIDIA Geforce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870 GPU are the recommended specs for an ideal gameplay experience.

Which countries will have access to PUBG Lite PC?

An official announcement by Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation suggests that PUBG Lite for PC will be rolled out on the 10th of October this year. The free-to-play Battle Royale game is set to be released 52 countries across four regions namely Europe, South Asia, Latin America and the Middle East and North Africa. The announcement also mentioned that there is no specific release plan yet for other regions, although PUBG Corporation is planning to expand their service to many other countries.

Pre-registrations for PUBG Lite PC

According to a recent press release, players who pre-register for PUBG Lite will receive free in-game rewards that include a Desert Camo skin for M416 and a Rockstar skin for AKM. The pre-registration will close by October 08, 2019. Click here to pre-register.

“Since its conception, PUBG LITE has been designed to be a version of our game that is accessible to gamers with low specification computers and laptops, while providing the same sophistication in action and gunplay experience of the original PUBG game. From January 2019, we have worked hard to carefully listen to our community’s feedback to improve the quality of the game and we can't wait to see how our newly added countries react, and how the game will continue to develop.“ said Minkyu Park, Development Director of PUBG LITE at PUBG Corporation, as per the press release.

