PUBG News: Map Selection, Ranking System Simply Outclasses Other Battle Royale Games

Player Unknown’s Battleground has a new patch. Update 22. They tested the patch on the test server and it’s getting ready to be released somewhere near early October.

Unlike other battle-royale themed games PUBG is bringing in a new Ranked system. Now PUBG will have Ranks like CS:GO or DOTA2.

They are also trying to bring in the MMR (Match Making Rank) algorithm like Dota. It will help players matchmake based on skill. It means you will get teammates and opponents who are in the same skill bracket as you.

The Ranked system will divide PUBG players into eight different skill brackets from Bronze to Grandmaster. Players will have to play 10 calibration games to get selected under any one of the skill brackets. In the beginning, every player will have a TBD (to be determined) Rank and after finishing their 10th calibration game they will be assigned to one of the eight Medals. From here, players will earn rank points by winning and lose ranks point by losing a game.

PUBG corp declined to give any specific details about the Rank system. It is hard to assume how the rank system will work with 100 players in a lobby and only one winner and 99 losers. Any other game that has MMR system has a scale for everything so that you know when you are going to win the rank point and when you are going to lose but for PUBG no such information is out yet.

They also did not mention anything about how the Duo or Squad plays will be giving out points. It’s very hard to assume on what basis the system will give positive or negative performance markings since there are 100 players and only 1 winner.

You will also be able to lock your region of matchmaking and choose a map specifically. You will also have a radial menu from where you can select grenades and throwable items.