PUBG news: New Bluehole Mode introduced in PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds; here's all you need to know

Rabia FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 06 Dec 2019, 20:10 IST SHARE

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

A brand new mode called Bluehole Mode has been introduced in PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) to counter the camping done by the players. Some players camp inside the safe zone that is a massive disadvantage for the players moving in from outside the zone. But now the players will have to keep moving as a second blue zone is also added inside the play zone.

The "Inner Blue Zone" will be the indicator of where the next play zone will be formed and will be a deterrent to camping. The mode is available to play from 5 December to 8 December in PUBG Lab, where the developers push out experimental features to get feedback from the players.

Why has Bluehole Mode been introduced?

Bluehole Mode has been introduced, keeping two main things in mind:

Earlier, the players didn't know where the next zone would be formed. So, it was all dependent on luck, and the players that ended up in the next play zone luckily had a higher chance of winning. This mode is introduced to eliminate the luck factor from the game.

Since the location of the next play zone was unknown, the players had to fight the blue zone more than their opponents. So, as the second blue zone will be the indicator of the location of the next blue zone, the players can do rotation accordingly.

Bluehole Mode PUBG

Bluehole Mode rules and mechanics

Except for the outer blue zone, another blue zone called "Inner Blue Zone" will appear inside the safe zone from the beginning of the match except for the final phase of the match.

The Inner Blue Zone will indicate the position of the next safe zone and will be the same size/location as the next circle.

The Inner Blue Zone will not let the players camp inside it as they will take damage that will be equal to the damage provided by the next phase Blue Zone.

The items will be spawned at a 0.5% higher rate than the public matches.

The player can revive his teammate quicker in this mode with a 4-second DBNO (Down But Not Out) revive timer.

PUBG PC Bluehole Mode

Bluehole Mode availability

Period: Dec 5 11pm PST – Dec 8 11pm PST

Perspective: TPP/FPP

Mode: 4-man Squad

Map: Erangel

Maximum Player: 64

How to join: Click the banner on the left bottom above the ‘START’ button

Bluehole Mode in PUBG Lab