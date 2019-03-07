PUBG News: New door bug frustrates PUBG Mobile players as developers work on a fix

Mohit Kumar FOLLOW ANALYST News 559 // 07 Mar 2019, 23:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PUBG Mobile

The frustration level of all PUBG Mobile lovers is up, as a huge bug has been discovered in the last one month. The game is already full of glitches and bugs, however, none of them makes a huge difference except this newly discovered 'door bug'.

Imagine your squad is rushing into a building. The enthusiasm is high, players are filled up with thrill. But, as soon as the squad tries to enter a building, the doors stop opening automatically. In the whole process, your precious 2-3 seconds are lost. A huge disappointment, right?

This is what PUBG lovers are going through. The doors are not opening automatically; doesn't matter what is your ping, how expensive is your smartphone. The newly founded bug has been discovered in this season only. As per many pro-PUBG Mobile players and gaming developers, the door bug was not present in any of the previous season.

The gaming community (which is into PUBG Mobile) has raised this issue through social media. Many famous names like Soul Nova, Dynamo Gaming have seen criticizing this bug on their YouTube live streams. In short, everyone is frustrated with this bug.

Is there any solution to this on the Internet?

Well, sadly, there is no such solution available on the internet. You can't fix this bug with any hack or crack. There are many people trying to fix this with some GFX tool hack, however, within 2-3 days, their accounts are banned by the company for a longer period of time.

The bug is expected to be fixed with a new update. The developers at Tencent are working on the same. As soon as the new update gets released, the door bug would be fixed. Till then we can only wait for the release of the new update.

Advertisement