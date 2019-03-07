×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

PUBG News: New door bug frustrates PUBG Mobile players as developers work on a fix

Mohit Kumar
ANALYST
News
559   //    07 Mar 2019, 23:08 IST

PUBG Mobile
PUBG Mobile

The frustration level of all PUBG Mobile lovers is up, as a huge bug has been discovered in the last one month. The game is already full of glitches and bugs, however, none of them makes a huge difference except this newly discovered 'door bug'.

Imagine your squad is rushing into a building. The enthusiasm is high, players are filled up with thrill. But, as soon as the squad tries to enter a building, the doors stop opening automatically. In the whole process, your precious 2-3 seconds are lost. A huge disappointment, right?

This is what PUBG lovers are going through. The doors are not opening automatically; doesn't matter what is your ping, how expensive is your smartphone. The newly founded bug has been discovered in this season only. As per many pro-PUBG Mobile players and gaming developers, the door bug was not present in any of the previous season.

The gaming community (which is into PUBG Mobile) has raised this issue through social media. Many famous names like Soul Nova, Dynamo Gaming have seen criticizing this bug on their YouTube live streams. In short, everyone is frustrated with this bug.

Is there any solution to this on the Internet?

Well, sadly, there is no such solution available on the internet. You can't fix this bug with any hack or crack. There are many people trying to fix this with some GFX tool hack, however, within 2-3 days, their accounts are banned by the company for a longer period of time.

The bug is expected to be fixed with a new update. The developers at Tencent are working on the same. As soon as the new update gets released, the door bug would be fixed. Till then we can only wait for the release of the new update.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Mobile
Mohit Kumar
ANALYST
I'm a student, content writer, and a part-time freelancer. I live in Himachal Pradesh and I'm sports enthusiast since childhood.
PUBG News: PUBG Mobile Hardcore mode will end on December 4
RELATED STORY
PUBG Update: PUBG Mobile January Update Leaked; May Include New Items, Zombie Theme, Haunted Lobby Screen & More 
RELATED STORY
PUBG Snow Map: Finally PUBG New Map Vikendi is Available for Download on PUBG Mobile
RELATED STORY
PUBG Update: PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode confirmed; Players sighted Zombies in PUBG Map Erangel
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: Snow map "Vikendi" coming to PUBG Mobile, Mobile version of it revealed
RELATED STORY
PUBG Update: PUBG Mobile Future Update 0.13 Contents Leaked, Includes PUBG Map Vikendi Night Mode, New Weapon, Deathcam and More
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: PUBG Mobile to Have "Age Limit" in the Game
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: PUBG Update 26 is bringing two brand new vehicles, improved flare guns and more 
RELATED STORY
PUBG Lite PC News: India Release Date, Asian Server, PUBG Lite Other Maps and More 
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile News: PUBG Mobile Update 0.10.0 launched for beta version
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us