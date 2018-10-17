PUBG News: New Halloween Update Leaked - Night Mode, New Guns and More

Anusha Ganapathi FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 11 // 17 Oct 2018, 11:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

In a first, a major PUBG mobile update for V 0.9.0 leaked online late yesterday evening. There were some important additions made to the game, along with some few subtle changes. There are several bug fixes and performance improvements, and a few of the most noticeable changes are discussed here.

The first major change is the inclusion of alternating Night and Day environment in the classic mode of our home ground, the Erangel Map. The leaked images and videos show a midnight blue sky where we can barely see silhouettes of buildings and people. The night mode will feature night-vision goggles dropped randomly as a pick-up item for getting a better view of the enemy. The Erangel map is also said to have included a couple of new buildings in this new update.

Although we haven't been to Spawn Island in a while (since the apple-throwing update), the old playground where we could freely punch enemies is to feature a festive theme. Players will be able to pick up candles and pumpkins in the decorated Spawn Island. The Halloween update is also to enable the 7.62mm bullet favorite, the AKM - to turn the players it kills into scarecrows. Also, a 'spooky face' is supposed to manifest when a grenade is thrown.

There are a couple of other updates - which we will get to know in better depth once Tencent officially announces the patch details. This includes the introduction of a new gun in replacement of the sharp-shooting Mini 14 Sniper in the Sanhok map. This is the supposed QBU (in reality a dedicated marksman rifle used in the Sino-Vietnamese war), which seems appropriate in the family of the QBZ AR already available in the same map.

In gun-related improvements, the most noticeable one is for the AKM. Players typically pick an M416 rifle over the AKM, since although it has a slightly lower damage rate than the AKM, it has lesser recoil. The new update is to reduce the vertical and horizontal recoil of AKM, which might turn the general in-game ammunition demand in favour of the rifle.

The update is also to improve the general performance of the game - with better match-making (which is rumoured to have a pairing that will enable people of same languages to play matches together). Some reports discuss the long-awaited spectator mode to be included in 0.9.0 as well. This means that we still have something to stick around for even after our team is completely destroyed. This feature, which has been long prevalent and famous in Fortnite for PC might finally make it to PUBG Mobile.