PUBG News: *New* Helicopter Gameplay in PUBG Mobile's Chinese Version Revealed

PUBG Mobile Helicopter

After the release of the new update in PUBG Mobile, the developers have come up with a new surprise for its users. The most awaited and the significant beta update has been released in PUBG Mobile. Recently, in the Timi (Chinese) version of PUBG Mobile, limited beta access was opened for testing of its new features and content. In this beta version, players got a golden chance to test the helicopter gameplay and other new stuff. However, it is only available for a few users, and it is only available for Timi version users.

A bunch of new weapons, mode and vehicles were seen during testing. BDMR, Deagle, New airdrop vehicle are also included in the list. Talking about the highlight, one and only helicopter, the spawn spots are fixed, and very few spawns are alloted in the map. So users can expect the hot drop, as everyone wants to take an enjoyable ride in this upcoming vehicle. The version, size etc. has not revealed till now by the developers, but we can expect more information soon. Let's take a look at the screenshot of the new beta content update in PUBG Mobile:

Scope View

RPG Weapon in Battle Royale mode

This update is going to be a major update in PUBG Mobile, and all the users will like it. In helicopter maximum of 4 players can ride in a single time in which Pilot will sit inside, and other three players have to sit on its edge. However, all these contents have only seen in the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile, and it is not confirmed yet when will it arrive in the global version of PUBG Mobile. Also, share this article with your PUBG Mobile friends and even surprise them.

