PUBG NEWS : New Trailer Teases Harley Quinn

Hrithik Raj
CONTRIBUTOR
News
14   //    03 Nov 2018, 15:06 IST

PUBG: Harley Quinn Teased
PUBG: Harley Quinn Teased

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds revealed a new 12 seconds long teaser trailer a few days ago in their official youtube channel. The PUBG teaser trailer was titled "PUBG - Warning... Prison Breakout Imminent". The trailer teased DC's Harley Quinn escaping from the prison along with other guys.

So, far only Harley Quinn was teased. There's a possibility that PlayerUnknown's Battleground is going to do some kind of crossover between DC's Suicide Squad, just like Fortnite Battle Royale did by adding Marvel's Thanos as a playable character for a limited period.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile Crew Challenge: Everything You Need To Know About The Tournament 


We already know that PlayerUnknown's Battleground Devs are working on the new Snow Map. Which will be added as the 4th map in PC version and later it may even be added in PUBG Mobile Version. As we have already seen that how hard the devs are trying to promote PUBG Mobile, both as a game and a potential Esports. By Seeing the PUBG teaser trailer, there is a possibility that PUBG might do an event involving DC characters like they did with BAPE for the mobile version or Simply the teaser teases the possibility of DC characters skin coming in near future to the PlayerUnknown's Battleground PC.

PUBG : HARLEY QUINN TEASED
PUBG :
HARLEY QUINN TEASED

Get the latest on PUBG Updates at Sportskeeda

There is a very less chance that PUBG will have a playable DC character like Harley Quinn as Fortnite did with Marvel's Thanos Character. Well up till now there are several possibilities which can be deducted by watching the PlayerUnknown's Battleground latest teaser. We will update you all when any new news arrives, don't forget to stick with Sportkeeda for latest Gaming News.

What do you guys think about the PUBG Prison Break Teaser ? Comment Down Below your theory/possible possibilities about the trailer .

Hrithik Raj
CONTRIBUTOR
Hey there its Hritwik Raj , CEO and Founder of Otaku Sama - theAnimeBlog , A computer science student , an otaku by heart.
