PUBG News: New update will change the way you earn Battle Points

Md Armughanuddin FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 7 // 19 Jun 2019, 06:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Source: PUBG.com

PUBG has been at the forefront of the gaming industry ever since its launch. Creating the never-ending hype around the battle royale genre, the game has witnessed a decline in its player base in the past few months, as far as the PC and console editions are concerned. However, when it comes to the mobile version, it has been witnessing absolutely stellar growth ever since its release.

Despite all that, the dev teams behind the respective platforms have kept on working eagerly to bring improvements to the game. An important part of the game's currency is Battle Points. The developers are working to change the way players get Battle Points in the game, according to a recent dev letter.

Battle Points are not the sole currency in the game, but it can be acquired for free. Battle Points are earned after every game. The amount of Battle Points earned depends on a lot of factors like the number of kills, time survived and position. Speaking of the stuff that can be purchased from Battle Points, it included crates or some limited items. More the number of matches played by a player, the more battle points he will have. The devs want to reward the players who have spent more time in the game by revamping the Battle Points system.

First of all, to reward the players who have spent more time on the game and consequently gathered more Battle Points, the devs will be working on introducing more items that can be bought via Battle Points. Secondly, the system of earning Battle Points will also be revamped to reward the more regular players. Finally, the developers are working on more ways to utilize Battle Points, such as changing Survivor Pass missions at the cost of Battle Points.

These changes are set to reflect in the game in the June update for the PC version. While there is no mention of the fact whether it will arrive in the mobile version of the game, it's likely that the mobile devs will also look to revamp the Battle Points system in the game. However, the console version was spoken of, and the devs assured that the console version will also move in this direction and plan.