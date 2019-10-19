PUBG News: Orange Day conquers the leaderboard; PMCO 2019 - Results and Standings (Day 1)

PMIT 2019 Day #1 Standings

The first day of PUBG Mobile India Tour Grand Final is over, and every match was breath-taking. All the teams played very well and gave a tough competition to each other. Several new teams took part in PUBG Mobile India Tour, especially those who missed the chance to participate in PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019. After the end of PUBG Mobile India Tour Grand Finals Day 1, Orange Day is on the top of the leaderboard.

Here are the highlights of PMIT Finals 2019 day 1, along with details of every match.

Match 1 (Erangel TPP)

Winner Of The Match: Orange Rock- 13 Kills

Most of the teams decided to loot small compounds and houses as the airplane took its flight from Novo to Military. As expected, the first safe zone became quite outrageous for many teams, which made it difficult for them to reposition themselves inside the circle. In the final zone, there was an intense fight between 8bit and OG clan. OG finally bagged the match by eliminating the 8bit squad in the end.

Points Table of Match 1:

#1 Orange Rock: 38 Points

#2 8 Bit: 30 Points

#3 Team Dignity: 23 Points

Match 2 (Miramar FPP)

Winner Of The Match: Revenge Esports- 11 Kills

We got some early action in the second match of the day. A bunch of teams landed on the same spot, which led to a clash between a lot of teams. Ash Gamer from GE clan earned a couple of kills by taking overpowered shots using AWM sniper. In the final zone, Revenge Esports emerged victorious after eliminating Rising Hydra squad.

Points Table of Match 2:

#1 Revenge Esports: 36 Points

#2 Rising Hydra: 27 Points

#3 Saiyans Legacy: 23 Points

Match 3 (Sanhok TPP)

Winner Of The Match: ALS- 12 Kills

Shadow from ALS played very well and became the MVP with a total of 7 kills. A few teams were quick to gather the best loot and already took a high position to get some early kills. Camping in Sanhok grass, when played in TPP, is a nightmare for every player. ALS clan played sharply and picked the win with a total of 12 kills.

Points Table of Match 3:

#1 All-Stars: 37 Points

#2 BurnX Official: 25 Points

#3 Team BYR: 24 Points

Match 4 (Vikendi TPP)

Winner Of The Match: Rising Hydra- 10 Kills

The plane flew from Port to Vihar, and only two teams decided to loot on the island. First, Safe Zone forced every team to do a solid rotation as it was formed across the map. Due to the weird zone, a lot of teams decided to remain outside in the final zone and prepare themselves for a heal battle. In the end, Rising Hydra was the winner of the match with a total of 10 kills.

Points Table of Match 4:

#1 Rising Hydra: 35 Points

#2 TeamGE: 34 Points

#3 Orange Rock: 24 Points

Match 5 (Erangle FPP)

Winner Of The Match: Revenge Esports- 7 Kills

The positions on the leaderboard changed drastically after this match and the team which ruled the leaderboard was announced.

In the fifth match, Revenge Esports came out victorious.

Points Table of Match 5:

#1 Revenge Esports: 32 Points

#2 TeamINS: 30 Points

#3 Team ALS: 30 Points

