PUBG News: Patch Notes of PUBG Lite July 18 Update Revealed

PUBG Lite

Finally the maintenance period of PUBG Lite is over. The servers were down on 18th of July because the developers were preparing to roll out a new update.

Let's take a quick look on the update details along with patch notes.

PUBG Lite Patch Notes

General

Now the bullet size of a dot has been shot will be based on the caliber of bullet. This feature is introduced to make the game play feel even more realistic.

Added the radio message feature. This feature will display a total of quick 8 radio messages by pressing F3 button on keyboard.

Ping and Enemy radio feature can only be used in particular situations.

Now you can view mission list while in game by pressing " P " button. 3 daily missions and 10 weekly missions will be displayed in list.

New Lobby UI and features introduced.

Season System temporary disabled. This system include global leader board and personal stats will be deactivated.

Bug Fixes

Training mode bug fixed.

Fixed issue where players can see through wall while holding ADS and Tilting.

Fixed animation bug.

Fixed bug where players were not unable to see enemy's helmet.

Fixed footstep sound issues.

Fixed game crash while players are in lobby.

Other minor bug fixes.

PUBG Lite Update Size:

The size of the new PUBG update is 80MB And players can update the game by opening PUBG Lite launcher.

