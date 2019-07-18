×
PUBG News: Patch Notes of PUBG Lite July 18 Update Revealed

Tarun Sayal
ANALYST
News
28   //    18 Jul 2019, 22:18 IST

PUBG Lite
PUBG Lite

Finally the maintenance period of PUBG Lite is over. The servers were down on 18th of July because the developers were preparing to roll out a new update.


Let's take a quick look on the update details along with patch notes.


PUBG Lite Patch Notes

General

  • Now the bullet size of a dot has been shot will be based on the caliber of bullet. This feature is introduced to make the game play feel even more realistic.
  • Added the radio message feature. This feature will display a total of quick 8 radio messages by pressing F3 button on keyboard.
  • Ping and Enemy radio feature can only be used in particular situations.
  • Now you can view mission list while in game by pressing "P" button. 3 daily missions and 10 weekly missions will be displayed in list.
  • New Lobby UI and features introduced.
  • Season System temporary disabled. This system include global leader board and personal stats will be deactivated.

Bug Fixes

  • Training mode bug fixed.
  • Fixed issue where players can see through wall while holding ADS and Tilting.
  • Fixed animation bug.
  • Fixed bug where players were not unable to see enemy's helmet.
  • Fixed footstep sound issues.
  • Fixed game crash while players are in lobby.
  • Other minor bug fixes.

PUBG Lite Update Size:

The size of the new PUBG update is 80MB And players can update the game by opening PUBG Lite launcher.


Also, read:

PUBG Mobile: How To Break a Bridge Camp?

PUBG Guide: Everything You Need To Know About PUBG Mobile's New SMG Weapon PP-19 Bizon

PUBG Tips: 3 Things to keep in mind to survive in the end-game of matches on PUBG Mobile

PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Update PUBG Lite
