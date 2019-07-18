PUBG News: Patch Notes of PUBG Lite July 18 Update Revealed
ANALYST
News
28 // 18 Jul 2019, 22:18 IST
Finally the maintenance period of PUBG Lite is over. The servers were down on 18th of July because the developers were preparing to roll out a new update.
Let's take a quick look on the update details along with patch notes.
PUBG Lite Patch Notes
General
- Now the bullet size of a dot has been shot will be based on the caliber of bullet. This feature is introduced to make the game play feel even more realistic.
- Added the radio message feature. This feature will display a total of quick 8 radio messages by pressing F3 button on keyboard.
- Ping and Enemy radio feature can only be used in particular situations.
- Now you can view mission list while in game by pressing "P" button. 3 daily missions and 10 weekly missions will be displayed in list.
- New Lobby UI and features introduced.
- Season System temporary disabled. This system include global leader board and personal stats will be deactivated.
Bug Fixes
- Training mode bug fixed.
- Fixed issue where players can see through wall while holding ADS and Tilting.
- Fixed animation bug.
- Fixed bug where players were not unable to see enemy's helmet.
- Fixed footstep sound issues.
- Fixed game crash while players are in lobby.
- Other minor bug fixes.
PUBG Lite Update Size:
The size of the new PUBG update is 80MB And players can update the game by opening PUBG Lite launcher.
Follow Sportskeeda for latest Video Game News
Also, read:
PUBG Mobile: How To Break a Bridge Camp?
PUBG Guide: Everything You Need To Know About PUBG Mobile's New SMG Weapon PP-19 Bizon
PUBG Tips: 3 Things to keep in mind to survive in the end-game of matches on PUBG Mobile
Advertisement