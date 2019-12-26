PUBG News: Payload x War mode is now available in PUBG Mobile

Kuldeep News Published Dec 26, 2019

Payload x War mode is now live in PUBG Mobile

Tencent has introduced a brand new game mode in PUBG Mobile titled Payload x War. As the name suggests, the game mode is a combination of War and Payload mode, bringing both flavours into one. Unlike previous game modes, there was no prior notice for the Payload x War mode and Tencent has quietly added the game to the live servers.

Bring out the big guns! Payload x War Mode has all the action of War Mode with the explosive potential of Payload Mode. Try it now in EvoGround! pic.twitter.com/5U6Y3mcfcl — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) December 24, 2019

The game mode can be selected from the EvoGrounds section on the home screen. Players might need to update the game manually, as many have reported the issue of the new game mode not showing in the EvoGrounds section. Players will be dropped inside a playzone where everybody would be pitched against each other.

The game mode provides Rocket Launchers and Grenade launcher to everyone, resulting in a bloodbath inside the playzone. Each player that dies inside the playzone will immediately respawn and that action will continue until the zone shrinks to zero. The player or team with the most number of kills at the end of the round wins the ultimate Chicken Dinner. It is a high tempo game mode that provides a thrilling experience in every aspect of the game.