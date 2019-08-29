PUBG News: Playerunknown's Battlegrounds Live servers will undergo maintenance for 4 hours; Here are the Details

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds

The famous battle royale game's developers for PC PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has just pushed an update on 27th of August for PS4 players. But only after this update, PUBG developers are ready to roll out a new update for PC also. On the 27th of August PUBG Lite announced on its Twitter post:

PC Players: Live servers will undergo maintenance for 4 hours on Aug 27 5:30pm PDT / Aug 28 2:30am CEST / Aug 28 9:30am KST.

However, it is not announced yet what's new will be coming in this new update. The maintenance will end on Aug 28 2:30 AM CEST and the players can update the game via the Steam application. Apart from this, developers have released a new update 4.2 in PC version which brings out a new season along with a lot of new features. So let's take a look at the recap of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds update 4.2.

PUBG Update 4.2 Recap

PUBG's update 4.2 features a lot of new adjustments and tweaks. The main highlight of this update was the Dynamic Weather, which was released a long ago in Erangle map. But after this update, players can experience thunderstorms and also the adjustments have been made to the stats. The dynamic weather will change after every 5-6 minutes. Players can take advantage of loud thunderstorm sound to sneak up on their enemies.

Along with this, some of the items that were indestructible before this update can be destroyed now by shooting 5-6 bullets. Vehicles can be also be used to destroy these items if you want to run over your enemies. Apart from this, a bunch of sound optimizations is also made which make the footsteps even more sensible. Balance adjustments have also been made in Bikes and scooters.

