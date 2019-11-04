PUBG news: PMCO 2019 Fall Split Global Finals venue announced, ticket booking is live now; check details here

PMCO 2019 Fall Split has finally got its finalist teams advancing to Global Finals from the South-East Asia region. Now it’s time for the South Asia Region to rock on the 6th of November in the Playins.

Recently, a significant announcement has been made on PUBG Mobile’s Twitter page:

The PMCO Fall Split Global Finals early bird registration website is now live! Visit https://t.co/9S6fbjCien to secure your early bird ticket to meet the top PUBG MOBILE teams around the world and enjoy the biggest PUBG MOBILE esports event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. pic.twitter.com/pVfmvtXI37 — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) October 29, 2019

As you can see in the above tweet, the venue of PMCO 2019 Fall Split Global Finals has been decided which is the capital of Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur, and fans can grab live spots to watch PMCO 2019 Fall Split Global Finals.

PMCO Fall Split 2019 Global Finals venue and ticket booking details

Those who want to watch the tournament live can book their slots. Ticket booking for PMCO 2019 Global Finals have begun and all the details are listed below.

Tournament Date: 29th November – 1st December 2019

29th November – 1st December 2019 Door Open: 1:30 PM

1:30 PM Venue: Tun Razak Hall 1, Putra World Trade Centre , Kuala Lumpur

Tun Razak Hall 1, , Kuala Lumpur Tickets Booking Link: https://proticket.com.my/pubg-mobile-club-open-2019-fall-global-final/

Event Type : Competition

: Competition Age Limit: No age limit. Entry with a valid ticket.

Those who can’t reach at the spot can catch the live action on the PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel. Be sure to read Terms and Conditions carefully which are listed at the bottom of the website. There are some extra transaction fees if users will reserve their slots online.

The top five PUBG Mobile teams from 5 different regions along with a wildcard entry, will perform in the biggest PUBG Mobile tournament ever. Tell us in the comments section, which team you are supporting and cheering for. Also, share this article to keep them updated with PMCO Fall Split 2019 Coverage.

