PUBG News: PMCO 2019 Global Finals Berlin Day 1 Schedule Announced; List of 16 Qualified Teams & Prize Pool Revealed

PMCO 2019 Global Finals Match Schedule

The schedule of the biggest PUBG Mobile tournament, PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Global Final has been announced. Unlike previous formats of PMCO 2019, the PMCO Global Finals will take place over 3 days. On each day, 4 games were being played and a total of 12 maps throughout the whole finals. A total of 16 teams are going to play in the finals.

So without further ado, the schedule of PMCO 2019 Global Finals, Berlin is listed below.

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Global Finals Schedule Day 1:

Friday, July 26

Map 1: Erangel

Map 2: Sanhok

Map 3: Vikendi

Map 4: Miramar

A total of four maps will be played on Day 1 in Third Presecpective Person mode (TPP). The start time of this tournament is 3:00 PM IST and will end at 8:00 PM IST approx.

Teams Qualified For PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Global Finals, Berlin:

From India Region: Team Soul

From North American Region: Space Station Gaming

From European Region: Team Unique

From Chinese Region: Elite Esports, X-Quest, Top Esports

From the Korean Region: GC Busan, Team Queso

From MiddleEastern Region: Team SNT

From Japanese Region Team SCARZ Black, All Rejection Gaming

From WildCard: Team Nova Esports

From South America Region: Brazilian Killers

From SouthEast Asia Region: RRQ, Bigetron Esports, Purple Mood E-Sport

These 16 teams will face each other in PMCO 2019 Global Finals in Berlin. Also, take a look at the prize pool of this tournament.

Prize Pool of PMCO 2019 Global Finals, Berlin

#1 = 1,80,000 USD

#2 = 90,000 USD

#3 = 45,000 USD

