PUBG News: PMCO 2019 Indian Division Finals Dates Announced; List of Qualifying Teams Revealed

Tarun Sayal FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 7 // 07 Jun 2019, 11:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PMCO 2019

After the huge success of PUBG Mobile Indian Series 2019, Tencent announced an another global PUBG mobile Tournament PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 (PMCO 2019) in the month of May with a prize pool of $2.5 Million (₹17.2 Crore approx.).

After the semifinals, top 16 teams from the Indian region had qualified for the regional finals. The fight to become the Champions of India has a date and venue. The PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Indian Division finals is going to take place on 14th and 15th June at Thyagaraj Sports Complex in New Delhi. The team winning this event will represent India in the PUBG Mobile Club Open Global Sprint finals in Berlin, Germany.

16 teams that are qualifying for regional finals are:

Rank Team

#1 The Brawlers

#2 Team Insidious

#3 Team Hydra

#4 Team Soul

#5 Team ORB

Advertisement

#6 Coming Soon

#7 Mega Stars

#8 ISO

#9 Indian Tigers

#10 Team IND

#11 Learn From Past

#12 Pain Retribution

#13 8Bit

#14 Evil Big Fellas

#15 RIP Official

#16 Daku Official

In the semifinals, Team Brawlers got ahead of Team Insidious and secured 1st rank with a total of 382 points while on the other hand Team Insidious grabbed the second spot with 331 points following them Hydra bagged with 3rd position with 326 points and Team Soul and ORB stood 4th and 5th with 271 and 259 points respectively. With a rough start in Week 1 Team pushed themselves up and bagged fourth position.

Interested people can enjoy the Live action at Thyagaraj Sports Complex in New Delhi on June 14-15. Those who cannot reach there can also watch its live Broadcast via YouTube on PUBG Mobile E-sports YouTube Channel starting 1 PM on June 14-15.

Tencent Games has introduced PUBG Lite, a toned down version of PUBG and players can now experience the battle royale game on low end PCS and mobile devices.

Stick to Sportskeeda for latest Video Game News