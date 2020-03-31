PUBG News: PMPL 2020 South Asia Day 7 Overall Standings; TSM-Entity at second place

Here are the overall standings of Day 7 of PMPL South Asia scrims.

Megastars have done it again. It's their third consecutive and overall fourth win in this week of PMPL South Asia Scrim.

Day 7 overall standings.

PUBG Mobile has come with PMPL South Asia Scrims to keep fans engaged during these troubled times with day 7 of the tournament coming to an end today. The top 20 squads from South Asia are competing with each other for the daily prize pool of $1000. The leaderboard toppers bag a total of $700, while the second and third-placed teams will be taking home $200 and $100, respectively.

Megastars have done it again. It is their third consecutive and fourth overall win this week. Megastars have set some audacious goals for themselves throughout the scrim phase and are achieving it with swagger and confidence.

So, while PUBG Mobile fans went into raptures over TSM-Entity and GodLike's Pro League heroics and expected them to carry forward that form, players from Megastars have quietly gone about their business but made a resounding statement saying they're the new boss in town.

On the other hand, TSM-Entity, after some bad days at the office, have finally become their usual selves. They fragged out 33 of their opponents in four games, which is the most by any team on a single day of play.

TSM made an excellent coordinated push and gave clear calls while engaging in fights which eventually made the difference. Megastars were followed by TSM-Entity and Team Tamilas. Jonathan was the MVP of Day 7 of PMPL South Asia Scrims. He pulled out stunning clutches and bailed out his team, who were on the verge of elimination, on many occasions.

Top 5 Fraggers of Day 7 of PMPL South Asia Scrims

Top 5 fraggers of Day 7

TSMentJonathan - 12 Kills (1926 Damage)

MegaVexe - 11 Kills (1670 Damage)

FNCxFranky - 10 Kills (1143 Damage)

SGEseervi - 9 Kills (1525 Damage)

FNCxOwais - 9 Kills (1336 Damage)

PMPL 2020 South Asia scrims Full Standings after Day 7

MEGASTARS - 67 Points TSM-ENTITY - 60 Points TEAM TAMILAS - 58 Points MARCOS GAMING - 57 Points SYNERGE - 54 Points ELEMENTRIX - 51 Points FNATIC - 43 Points CELTZ - 39 Points UMExRXN - 39 Points TEAM XTREME - 36 Points GODLIKE - 33 Points SOUL - 33 Points POWERHOUSE - 33 Points TEAM IND - 33 Points VSGCRAWLERS - 27 Points ORANGE ROCK - 19 Points DEADEYES GUY - 8 Points INES - 4 Points JYANMARA - 4 Points TEAM HYPE - DNP

You can catch the daily scrims live on the PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel here from 5.30 PM onwards and cheer for your favorite team.