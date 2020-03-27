PUBG News: PMPL 2020 South Asia Scrims Day 2 Overall Standings; Team IND on a dream run

Overall standings of PMPL 2020 South Asia Scrims Day 2.

Team IND who recently won Fnatic Lockdown Invitational solidifies their number one stop on day 2.

Day 2 standings

PUBG Mobile has come with PMPL South Asia Scrims to keep the fans excited, and day 2 of the tournament has come to an end. Top 20 squads from South Asia are competing with each other for the daily prize pool of $1000. The leaderboard toppers bag a total of $700, while the second and third-placed teams will be taking home $200 and $100 respectively.

Top 5 fraggers of Day 2

Team IND who are known to deliver consistent performances, stood out in day 2 of PMPL 2020 scrims by topping the overall standings post game 4. Although they don't have any chicken dinners to show and also has a average number in their kills department, coming top 5 thrice got them a healthy position points. The second and third ranked teams are Elementrix from Nepal and U-Mumba with 86 and 79 points respectively.

PMPL 2020 South Asia scrims Full Standings after Day 2:

TEAM IND - 96 Points ELEMENTRIX - 86 Points UMExRXN - 79 Points VSGCRAWLERS - 71 Points FNATIC - 68 Points TSM-ENTITY - 67 Points MEGASTARS - 54 Points SOUL - 46 Points POWERHOUSE - 43 Points CELTZ - 41 Points MARCOS GAMING - 40 Points TEAM TAMILAS - 37 Points SYNERGE - 36 Points JYANMARA - 27 Points GODLIKE - 25 Points DEADEYES GUY - 21 Points ORANGE ROCK - 20 Points TEAM XTREME - 14 Points INES - 14 Points TEAM HYPE - 0 Points

You can catch the daily scrims live on the PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel here at 5.30 PM onwards and cheer for your favorite team.