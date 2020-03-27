PUBG News: PMPL 2020 South Asia Scrims Day 2 Overall Standings; Team IND on a dream run
- Overall standings of PMPL 2020 South Asia Scrims Day 2.
- Team IND who recently won Fnatic Lockdown Invitational solidifies their number one stop on day 2.
PUBG Mobile has come with PMPL South Asia Scrims to keep the fans excited, and day 2 of the tournament has come to an end. Top 20 squads from South Asia are competing with each other for the daily prize pool of $1000. The leaderboard toppers bag a total of $700, while the second and third-placed teams will be taking home $200 and $100 respectively.
Team IND who are known to deliver consistent performances, stood out in day 2 of PMPL 2020 scrims by topping the overall standings post game 4. Although they don't have any chicken dinners to show and also has a average number in their kills department, coming top 5 thrice got them a healthy position points. The second and third ranked teams are Elementrix from Nepal and U-Mumba with 86 and 79 points respectively.
PMPL 2020 South Asia scrims Full Standings after Day 2:
- TEAM IND - 96 Points
- ELEMENTRIX - 86 Points
- UMExRXN - 79 Points
- VSGCRAWLERS - 71 Points
- FNATIC - 68 Points
- TSM-ENTITY - 67 Points
- MEGASTARS - 54 Points
- SOUL - 46 Points
- POWERHOUSE - 43 Points
- CELTZ - 41 Points
- MARCOS GAMING - 40 Points
- TEAM TAMILAS - 37 Points
- SYNERGE - 36 Points
- JYANMARA - 27 Points
- GODLIKE - 25 Points
- DEADEYES GUY - 21 Points
- ORANGE ROCK - 20 Points
- TEAM XTREME - 14 Points
- INES - 14 Points
- TEAM HYPE - 0 Points
You can catch the daily scrims live on the PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel here at 5.30 PM onwards and cheer for your favorite team.Published 27 Mar 2020, 10:07 IST