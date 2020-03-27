×
Create
Notifications
🔍
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

PUBG News: PMPL 2020 South Asia Scrims Day 2 Overall Standings; Team IND on a dream run

  • Overall standings of PMPL 2020 South Asia Scrims Day 2.
  • Team IND who recently won Fnatic Lockdown Invitational solidifies their number one stop on day 2.
Dibyadarshan Das
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 27 Mar 2020, 10:07 IST

Day 2 standings
Day 2 standings

PUBG Mobile has come with PMPL South Asia Scrims to keep the fans excited, and day 2 of the tournament has come to an end. Top 20 squads from South Asia are competing with each other for the daily prize pool of $1000. The leaderboard toppers bag a total of $700, while the second and third-placed teams will be taking home $200 and $100 respectively. 

Top 5 fraggers of Day 2
Top 5 fraggers of Day 2

Team IND who are known to deliver consistent performances, stood out in day 2 of PMPL 2020 scrims by topping the overall standings post game 4. Although they don't have any chicken dinners to show and also has a average number in their kills department, coming top 5 thrice got them a healthy position points. The second and third ranked teams are Elementrix from Nepal and U-Mumba with 86 and 79 points respectively.

PMPL 2020 South Asia scrims Full Standings after Day 2:

  1. TEAM IND - 96 Points
  2. ELEMENTRIX - 86 Points
  3. UMExRXN - 79 Points
  4. VSGCRAWLERS - 71 Points
  5. FNATIC - 68 Points
  6. TSM-ENTITY - 67 Points
  7. MEGASTARS - 54 Points
  8. SOUL - 46 Points
  9. POWERHOUSE - 43 Points
  10. CELTZ - 41 Points
  11. MARCOS GAMING - 40 Points
  12. TEAM TAMILAS - 37 Points
  13. SYNERGE - 36 Points
  14. JYANMARA - 27 Points
  15. GODLIKE - 25 Points
  16. DEADEYES GUY - 21 Points
  17. ORANGE ROCK - 20 Points
  18. TEAM XTREME - 14 Points
  19. INES - 14 Points
  20. TEAM HYPE - 0 Points

You can catch the daily scrims live on the PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel here at 5.30 PM onwards and cheer for your favorite team.

Published 27 Mar 2020, 10:07 IST
Fnatic Entity Gaming PUBG Mobile
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us