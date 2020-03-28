PUBG news: PMPL 2020 South Asia Scrims Day 4 overall standings; Marcos Gaming tops the table

PMPL South Asia Scrims Day 4 overall standings are out.

Marcos Gaming puts up a showing long overdue from them and secures the top spot.

Day 4 overall standings

PUBG Mobile has come with PMPL South Asia Scrims to keep the fans engaged during these troubled times and day 4 of the tournament has come to an end. The top 20 squads from South Asia are competing with each other for the daily prize pool of $1000. The leaderboard toppers bag a total of $700, while the second and third placed teams will be taking home $200 and $100 respectively.

The day 4 of the scrims was dominated by players from Marcos Gaming who set the tone right from the very beginning by fragging out their opponents and, in the process, collecting 31 kill points post game 4, making it a total of 86 points. They were followed by GodLike and Megastars who were also day 1 and day 3 champions respectively.

On the other hand teams like TSM-Entity and Fnatic, which has such large fan following, haven't yet put up a good show in these four days of PMPL South Asia scrims and haven't been at their usual best. However, it is a matter of time they make a come back and dominate the lobby.

Top 5 Fraggers of Day 4 of PMPL South Asia Scrims

Top 5 fraggers of day 4

MegaSawgWNL: 12 Kills (1466 Damage)

MGZeDJaaT: 12 Kills (1388 Damage)

SGEted: 8 Kills (1476 Damage)

FNCxGameSense: 8 Kills (1171 Damage)

MGZeDPyaraBoY: 8 Kills (1155 Damage)

PMPL 2020 South Asia scrims Full Standings after Day 4:

MARCOS GAMING - 86 Points GODLIKE - 63 Points MEGASTARS - 60 Points ORANGE ROCK - 56 Points VSGCRAWLERS - 46 Points SYNERGE - 42 Points CELTZ - 42 Points UMExRXN - 42 Points TeamIND - 38 Points FNATIC - 35 Points ELEMENTRIX - 34 Points JYANMARA - 30 Points TEAM TAMILAS - 27 Points DEADEYES GUY - 22 Points TSM-ENTITY - 19 Points SOUL - 18 Points INES - 17 Points TEAM XTREME - 14 Points POWERHOUSE - 14 Points TEAM HYPE - DNP

You can catch the daily scrims live on the PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel here from 5.30 PM onwards and cheer for your favorite team.