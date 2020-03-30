PUBG News: PMPL 2020 South Asia Scrims Day 5 Overall Standings; Megastars taste second win

Here is the overall standings of Day 5 of PMPL South Asia Scrims.

Megastars tops the chart followed by Celtz and GodLike.

Day 5 overall standings

PUBG Mobile has come with PMPL South Asia Scrims to keep the fans engaged during these troubled times, and day 5 of the tournament has come to an end. The top 20 squads from South Asia are competing with each other for the daily prize pool of $1000. The leaderboard toppers bag a total of $700, while the second and third-placed teams will be taking home $200 and $100, respectively.

Megastars yet again topped the overall table, which is now their second time this PMPL South Asia Scrims. Megastars after coming third in PMCO 2020 India Finals have lifted their game a notch higher, which is visible throughout the scrims. Mega Vexe, who is their main assaulter and entry fragger has been incredibly consistent and has delivered standout performances when the team needed him. He is a complete package of skills, game sense, and reflexes, and a lot would depend on how he goes about his business in upcoming days.

The second and third-placed teams are Celtz and GodLike. Although this feat is nothing new for GodLike Esports Celts who are a brand new team in the fray will be particularly happy with today's results. CeltzMJ was the most valuable player of Day 5 of PMPL Scrims.

Top 5 Fraggers of Day 5 of PMPL South Asia Scrims:

Top 5 fraggers of Day 5

CeltzMJ - 11 Kills (1339 Damage)

ORVampire - 10 Kills (1316 Damage)

MegaVexe - 9 Kills (1903 Damage)

GodLGill - 9 Kills (1634 Damage)

PHicon- 9 (1711 Damage)

Advertisement

PMPL 2020 South Asia scrims Full Standings after Day 5:

MEGASTARS - 72 Points CELTZ - 65 Points GodLGill- 60 Points POWERHOUSE - 57 Points VSGCRAWLERS - 50 Points ORANGE ROCK - 45 Points TEAM XTREME - 42 Points DEADEYES GUY - 38 Points TEAM IND - 36 Points TSM-ENTITY - 34 Points FNATIC - 33 Points SYNERGE - 31 Points UMExRXN - 26 Points SOUL - 24 Points ELEMENTRIX - 23 Points MARCOS GAMING - 23 Points JYANMARA - 17 Points TEAM TAMILAS - 10 Points INES - 7 Points TEAM HYPE - DNP

You can catch the daily scrims live on the PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel here from 5.30 PM onwards and cheer for your favorite team.