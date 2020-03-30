PUBG News: PMPL 2020 South Asia Scrims Day 6 overall standings; Megastars have mastered the art of winning

Here are the overall standings of Day 6 of PMPL South Asia Scrims.

Megastars are a well-oiled juggernaut with a mission and are turning out to be too hot for their opponents.

Day 6 overall standings.

PUBG Mobile has come with PMPL South Asia Scrims to keep the fans engaged during these troubled times and day 6 of the tournament has now come to an end. The top 20 squads from South Asia are competing with each other for the daily prize pool of $1000. The leaderboard toppers bag a total of $700, while the second and third-placed teams will be taking home $200 and $100, respectively.

For the third time in the week, Megastars have topped the overall leaderboard. A hallmark of a good team like Megastars is that they are capable of winning in most difficult circumstances and consistently so. The heady feeling that goes with victory is unmatched and teams need to experience it to get hooked to it.

Yet we find that the first time round, difficult as it seem, is actually easier than the sequel. Replicating success is the biggest challenge for most squads and Team Megastars have mastered the art of doing it. They are a well-oiled juggernaut with a mission and are turning out to be too hot for the other teams to stop their dream run to the top. This kind of domination can generate hopelessness in the minds of their opponents and that can reflect when they go up against them in a fight.

Therefore to know how to win, you must win frequently and the boys from Megastars have found ways to make winning a habit. A team will have to be constantly at their best in every match in this tournament and cannot afford to be lackadaisical if they want to to enter the top three, since the team gets just four games to make the crucial difference.

On the other hand, the crowd-favourite team, Fnatic finally stepped up to the occasion with Owais leading the pack with 9 individual kills. Megastars are followed by vsgCrawlers and Fnatic. The MVP of Day 6 of PMPL South Asia Scrims was CeltzATTANKI.

Top 5 Fraggers of Day 6 of PMPL South Asia Scrims

Top 5 fraggers of Day 6.

CeltzATTANKI - 12 Kills (1938 Damage)

vsgCRAWLERSxCG - 10 Kills (1820 Damage)

FNCxOwais - 9 Kills (1602 Damage)

Advertisement

CeltzMJ - 9 Kills (1585 Damage)

MegaVexe - 9 Kills (1376 Damage)

PMPL 2020 South Asia scrims Full Standings after Day 6:

MEGASTARS - 73 Points VSGCRAWLERS - 67 Points FNATIC - 63 Points CELTZ - 54 Points SYNERGE - 52 Points TEAM TAMILAS - 45 Points TEAM IND - 45 Points DEADEYES GUY - 41 Points POWERHOUSE - 39 Points TEAM XTREME - 34 Points JYANMARA - 32 Points TSM-ENTITY - 29 Points GODLIKE - 25 Points MARCOS GAMING - 23 Points ELEMENTRIX - 20 Points ORANGE ROCK - 19 Points SOUL - 14 Points UMExRXN - 10 Points INES - 2 Points TEAM HYPE - DNP

You can catch the daily scrims live on the PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel here from 5.30 PM onwards and cheer for your favorite team.