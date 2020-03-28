PUBG News: PMPL 2020 South Asia Scrims Day 3 Overall Standings; Team SouL in top 3

Here is the overall standings of PMPL 2020 South Asia Day 3.

Soul Regaltos back in form with his masterful gameplay in Sanhok.

Day 3 overall standings

PUBG Mobile has come with PMPL South Asia Scrims to keep the fans excited, and day 3 of the tournament has come to an end. Top 20 squads from South Asia are competing with each other for the daily prize pool of $1000. The leaderboard toppers bag a total of $700, while the second and third-placed teams will be taking home $200 and $100 respectively.

Top 5 fraggers of Day 3

Team Megastars came out on top in Day 3 of the scrims followed by Powerhouse and Team Soul. Megastars also had the highest number of kills (30) post game number 4. While Soul, who were delivering inconsistent performances leading to this tournament have announced their return in style. Regaltos was the MVP of PMPL scrims Day 3.

PMPL 2020 South Asia scrims Full Standings after Day 3:

MEGASTARS - 71 Points POWERHOUSE - 66 Points SOUL - 61 Points MARCOS GAMING - 57 Points ORANGE ROCK - 54 Points UMExRXN - 51 Points TEAM IND - 50 Points GODLIKE - 47 Ponts JYANMARA - 40 Points TEAM XTREME - 33 Points ELEMENTRIX - 26 Points CELTZ - 26 Points FNATIC - 24 Points VSGCRAWLERS - 17 Points TEAM TAMILAS - 16 Points TSM-ENTITY - 16 Points DEADEYES GUY - 11 Points SYNERGE - 11 Points TEAM HYPE - 0 Points

You can catch the daily scrims live on the PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel here at 5.30 PM onwards and cheer for your favorite team.