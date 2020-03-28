×
Create
Notifications
🔍
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

PUBG News: PMPL 2020 South Asia Scrims Day 3 Overall Standings; Team SouL in top 3

  • Here is the overall standings of PMPL 2020 South Asia Day 3.
  • Soul Regaltos back in form with his masterful gameplay in Sanhok.
Dibyadarshan Das
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 28 Mar 2020, 08:50 IST

Day 3 overall standings
Day 3 overall standings

PUBG Mobile has come with PMPL South Asia Scrims to keep the fans excited, and day 3 of the tournament has come to an end. Top 20 squads from South Asia are competing with each other for the daily prize pool of $1000. The leaderboard toppers bag a total of $700, while the second and third-placed teams will be taking home $200 and $100 respectively. 

Top 5 fraggers of Day 3
Top 5 fraggers of Day 3

Team Megastars came out on top in Day 3 of the scrims followed by Powerhouse and Team Soul. Megastars also had the highest number of kills (30) post game number 4. While Soul, who were delivering inconsistent performances leading to this tournament have announced their return in style. Regaltos was the MVP of PMPL scrims Day 3.

PMPL 2020 South Asia scrims Full Standings after Day 3:

  1. MEGASTARS - 71 Points
  2. POWERHOUSE - 66 Points
  3. SOUL - 61 Points
  4. MARCOS GAMING - 57 Points
  5. ORANGE ROCK - 54 Points
  6. UMExRXN - 51 Points
  7. TEAM IND - 50 Points
  8. GODLIKE - 47 Ponts
  9. JYANMARA - 40 Points
  10. TEAM XTREME - 33 Points
  11. ELEMENTRIX - 26 Points
  12. CELTZ - 26 Points
  13. FNATIC - 24 Points
  14. VSGCRAWLERS - 17 Points
  15. TEAM TAMILAS - 16 Points
  16. TSM-ENTITY - 16 Points
  17. DEADEYES GUY - 11 Points
  18. SYNERGE - 11 Points
  19. TEAM HYPE - 0 Points

You can catch the daily scrims live on the PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel here at 5.30 PM onwards and cheer for your favorite team.


Published 28 Mar 2020, 08:50 IST
PUBG Mobile
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us