PUBG News: PUBG coming to PS4, new rank systems arriving for PUBG PC

Kuldeep Thapa FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 15 // 22 Sep 2018, 03:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Images Via PUBG Corp

PlayerUnknown's Battleground has been a major hit across all the platforms. The game, which was initially released for PC, has spread its wings to Xbox and Mobile. The game recently reached a 20 million active player base on a daily basis for the mobile version, which is a huge feat.

The game now finally might be coming to PS4 after months of rumors. The Battle Royale giant, which was released on Xbox One back in December of 2017, made a bold move when it revealed no plans of coming to PS4 any time soon.

This, however, might be changing as the Korean ratings board recently certified the game. This might be an indication that game is heading onto PS4 for very soon, though the actual dates have not been revealed yet.

PUBG PC got an update recently for the test servers and is bringing out the ranked system. It is adding a feature similar to its mobile counterpart. The ranking system is not common to Battle Royale games though it is implemented in almost every major Esports title.

Currently, there are 8 ranks on the test server ranging from Bronze to Grandmaster, with Grandmaster being the highest. Players will be awarded points after every match according to their performance.

Players will gain a few points as they move to a higher division and will lose more after a bad performance. Players will get rewards at the end of the season according to their respective rank.

This change could be an indication of PUBG trying to establish itself in the Esports Industry.

Along with Rank System implementation, the patch updates include the new radial menu which helps in switching between items faster. Map selection, where players have the option to select the map before matchmaking, is also coming back.