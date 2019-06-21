PUBG News: PUBG Lite Accounts got Banned due to third Party Programs and Friendly Fire Abuse

Tarun Sayal FOLLOW ANALYST News 14 // 21 Jun 2019, 08:15 IST

PUBG Lite

Every time when a new game is released, people use some third party programs or scripts to exploit it.

As you all know, the exploitation of the game is against the privacy policy and terms and conditions of the game, otherwise you will get a temporary or permanent ban.

Apart from this mostly in online multiplayer games in which Friendly Fire is enabled, people always give damage to their teammates for fun and for which they are later punished with a ban.

In the most recent PUBG Lite Facebook post, the developers have taken this issue seriously and banned a lot of accounts. Before further proceeding, let's take a look on the Facebook post:

No doubt this is a strict step taken by developers to keep the game clean and fair. According to my personal experience, the rate of hackers in online multiplayer games is increasing drastically. Every time hackers come up with new cheats that are undetectable by the game which keep their account safe.

Between June 13-19th, PUBG Lite has banned a lot of accounts. The values are listed below:

13,131 accounts banned permanently due to use of third party programs and scripts.

4,432 accounts banned for 30 days due to abuse of Friendly Fire.

25 accounts banned permanently due to abuse of Friendly Fire.

As you can see the numbers are too big for a period of seven Days. If your account is also getting a popup message of BAN, you can verify by navigating to this link.

If you are unable to list your username in the list, make sure to raise a complaint ticket on the support section of PUBG Lite. Also Friendly Fire will also leading to ban. So always think twice before giving damage to your teammates.

