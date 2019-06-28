PUBG News: PUBG Lite Official Release Date in India Announced; Steps on How to Download PUBG Lite?

PUBG Lite PC version which is commonly known as PUBG Lite was only available in few regions to play. Recently developers had announced the launch of PUBG PC Lite in India. This announcement gained a lot of hype and everyone was eagerly waiting for its final release in India.

Finally, the developers have officially announced the release date of PUBG Lite PC in India on their Facebook feed.

PUBG LITE Beta Service will begin from July 4th and the servers will be up and running for everyone to play. There is no need to use VPN service anymore to access the game servers. PUBG Lite PC will still remain in the Beta stage and will be available for free in Asian countries only.

According to my opinion, PUBG Lite is there to target PUBG Mobile emulator users, who can't play PUBG PC steam version on their low spec system. PUBG PC Lite needs no external graphics card and can run on even integrated graphics also.

Here's a quick guide that How to download PUBG Lite in India?

How To Download PUBG Lite in India?

Go to lite.pubg.com

Click on the download button on the top right corner.

Wait for the download to get complete.

After download got completed, click on the downloaded file and install PUBG Lite launcher.

After installation, Sign in to your PUBG Lite account (Signup for a new account, if you don't have one)

After Sign in, Simply click on install and wait for the download to complete.

The total file size of the Game is around 2.3GB and can take even longer time depending on your internet connection.

Remember, You can play the game without the use of VPN after the 3rd of July. Otherwise, you will see a warning that PUBG Lite is not available in your region. If you have any problems regarding installation, feel free to post your problem in the comments section.

