PUBG News: PUBG Lite Servers Under Maintenance on August 22 Starting 5:00 AM UTC

PUBG Lite, the toned-down version of Player Unknown's Battlegrounds for Mobile is growing popular by every passing day. Observing this, developers are delivering updates and bug fixes regularly. As a result of this, they have been getting a stupendously positive feedback from their players, which encourage them more to make the game better. In addition to this, players have also been rewarded with various skins and items which encourage them to play the game further.

Another surprise awaits PUBG Lite players as an update is ought to release soon. PUBG Lite has recently announced the upcoming maintenance break which will begin on the 22nd of August. Sources suggest that servers will be taken down at 5:00 A.M UTC. The maintenance will be held for 3 hours and will thus end at 8:00 A.M UTC. Players across the gaming community are making an effort to speculate the details of the new update.

What's New in this New Update?

Tencent Games made the following announcement on the official PUBG Lite website:

On August 22, 2019, the PUBG LITE servers will be under maintenance for an update. Server maintenance will be held for 3 hours from 5:00AM~8:00AM (UTC). There will be various bug fixes and content updates during this maintenance. Please be patient with us as we continue to work to enhance your PUBG LITE gameplay experience. Thank you for your patience. PUBG LITE

As mentioned above, new content is coming along with the execution of bug fixes. We are yet to know the precise details of the new release. it is still not announced that what precisely new material is going to release. However, it is expected that a Fuel Can explosion feature might be on its way along with the new update.

