PUBG News: PUBG Mobile Bans a Number of Cheaters Between July 30 and August 5

PUBG Mobile is an immensely popular mobile battle royale game and there is no doubt about it. The game offers a lot of features, different modes to play, and awesome outfits and weapons. The winner gets to have a chicken dinner as a prize.

In only a year of its release, it got most of the share in the mobile gaming market which helped to raise the mobile gaming community a lot. The developers of PUBG Mobile keep on rolling out new updates regularly to fix bugs and introduce new in-game weapon skins and outfits. New tournaments are also organized at different levels to raise the gaming community with a massive prize pool. But when a game gains popularity, some players use shortcut methods to become one of the top players in the game. The most popular way is using hacks.

PUBG Mobile developers always upgrade their anti-cheat system with every new update, which can detect third party programs or cheats. But still, a lot of players find a bypass method and exploit the game. To keep the game clean and fair, PUBG Mobile has offered a report button which allows you to send personal feedback to PUBG Mobile team about the players who are using hacks or cheats. Resulting, PUBG Mobile has banned a ton of players in the past few months, and they are still continuing to do this.

Here you can find the list of banned accounts from July 30 and August 5:

PUBG Mobile Said:

We continue to ban cheaters in PUBG MOBILE as part of our commitment to fair gameplay. Visit our website for a partial list of players banned between July 30 and August 5, and please keep reporting cheaters!

All the accounts mentioned above in the list were banned for ten years. So it is advised that always work on your gameplay skills, not on these negative things.

