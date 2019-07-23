PUBG News: PUBG Mobile Battle Adda II, the Battle of Indian Streamers, is Back; List of 20 Teams Released, All You Need To Know
The PUBG Mobile Battle Adda II is back featuring top PUBG mobile streamers from India. In the previous Battle Adda, Alpha Clasher was at the No. 1 position on the leaderboard. But sadly, fan favorite streamer Soul Mortal will not be able to play in this tournament due to his preparations for the PMCO 2019 Global Finals.
The PUBG Mobile Battle Adda II is going to be held on July 24th and 25th where the streamers will fight it out to dominate the battlefield. The playoffs are on 24th July and the finals will be on the 25th July. Without further ado, let's look into more details about this battle.
PUBG Mobile Battle Adda II Dates
The battle between the streamers will begin with the playoffs taking place on the 24th of July and the finals on 25th of July. This tournament will run for two days and the winners will be declared at the end of the second day.
How to Watch PUBG Mobile Battle Adda II?
The matches of PMBA II will be live streamed both on Facebook and YouTube. Links to their official pages are listed below.
Facebook: https://bit.ly/2YVxOl0
YouTube: http://bit.ly/YouTubeIndiaOfficial
PUBG Mobile Battle Adda II Timings?
The match will begin at 6:00 PM IST on 24th of July. However, the schedule is yet to be announced.
List of 20 Indian Streamers in PUBG Mobile Adda II:
1. Team Nexus
2. The Brawlers
3. Godlike official
4. Team Dignity
5. K18 gaming
6. 8bit
7. Hooded Misfits
8. Rhino
9. Coming Soon
10. TeamOCTANE Officials
11. TITAN
12. BUŁŁY official
13. Mayhem
14. Velocity x
15. 8bit Pari
16. Paritosh Plays
17. SQUAD 99
18. Future Gaming
19. Elite Squad eSports
20. The Crawlers
PUBG Mobile Battle Adda II Prize Pool:
Prize Pool of this battle adda is ₹4,00,000. Prize Distribution details are not released yet.
So these are the full details of the PUBG Mobile Battle Adda II. Who do you think will Conquer this Battle Adda? Post your answers in the comments section.
