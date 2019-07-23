×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

PUBG News: PUBG Mobile Battle Adda II, the Battle of Indian Streamers, is Back; List of 20 Teams Released, All You Need To Know

Tarun Sayal
ANALYST
News
14   //    23 Jul 2019, 18:01 IST

PUBG Mobile Battle Adda II: Battle of Indian Streamers
PUBG Mobile Battle Adda II: Battle of Indian Streamers

The PUBG Mobile Battle Adda II is back featuring top PUBG mobile streamers from India. In the previous Battle Adda, Alpha Clasher was at the No. 1 position on the leaderboard. But sadly, fan favorite streamer Soul Mortal will not be able to play in this tournament due to his preparations for the PMCO 2019 Global Finals.

The PUBG Mobile Battle Adda II is going to be held on July 24th and 25th where the streamers will fight it out to dominate the battlefield. The playoffs are on 24th July and the finals will be on the 25th July. Without further ado, let's look into more details about this battle.

PUBG Mobile Battle Adda II Dates

The battle between the streamers will begin with the playoffs taking place on the 24th of July and the finals on 25th of July. This tournament will run for two days and the winners will be declared at the end of the second day.

How to Watch PUBG Mobile Battle Adda II?

The matches of PMBA II will be live streamed both on Facebook and YouTube. Links to their official pages are listed below.

Facebook: https://bit.ly/2YVxOl0

YouTube: http://bit.ly/YouTubeIndiaOfficial

PUBG Mobile Battle Adda II Timings?

The match will begin at 6:00 PM IST on 24th of July. However, the schedule is yet to be announced.

List of 20 Indian Streamers in PUBG Mobile Adda II:

1. Team Nexus

2. The Brawlers

Advertisement

3. Godlike official

4. Team Dignity

5. K18 gaming

6. 8bit

7. Hooded Misfits

8. Rhino

9. Coming Soon

10. TeamOCTANE Officials

11. TITAN

12. BUŁŁY official

13. Mayhem

14. Velocity x

15. 8bit Pari

16. Paritosh Plays

17. SQUAD 99

18. Future Gaming

19. Elite Squad eSports

20. The Crawlers

PUBG Mobile Battle Adda II Prize Pool:

Prize Pool of this battle adda is ₹4,00,000. Prize Distribution details are not released yet.

So these are the full details of the PUBG Mobile Battle Adda II. Who do you think will Conquer this Battle Adda? Post your answers in the comments section.

Follow Sportskeeda for latest Video Game News and PUBG News

Tags:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Mobile
Advertisement
PUBG Mobile Alternatives: Top Mobile Platform Battle Royale Games Similar To PUBG Mobile
RELATED STORY
PUBG: 5 Reasons why PUBG Mobile is the most popular battle royale game right now
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Premier League 2019: Everything You Need To Know
RELATED STORY
Top 5 PUBG Streamers of All Time; Includes Shroud, Doc
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile: Rise of Team Hyphen in Indian Esports Scenario
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile: Everything You Need To Know About The Upcoming Team Deathmatch Mode In PUBG Update 0.13.0
RELATED STORY
Top 5 PUBG Mobile Streamers On YouTube In India May 2019 (Mobile Only)
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Crew Challenge: All you need to know about the upcoming crew challenge
RELATED STORY
Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Mode; Is it better than PUBG Mobile?
RELATED STORY
PUBG: 5 Important things you need to know about PUBG Emulator
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us