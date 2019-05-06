PUBG News: PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Indian Division Group Results are Out; Teaminsidious Claims Top Spot, Team Soul Qualifies too

Anuj Gupta FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 55 // 06 May 2019, 12:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Image courtesy: Digit website

The PUBG Mobile Club Open has seen its Group Stage end on Sunday, 5 May 2019. All 32 teams played against each other and battled to reach the top 24 spots in the competition standings. The top 24 team who have qualified for the Regional Semi-Finals are:

#1 Teaminsidious

#2 Hydra

#3 Teamind

#4 Ninjasinpyjamas

#5 Coming Soon

#6 Learn From Past

#7 8bit

#8 Iso

Advertisement

#9 Evil Big Fellas

#10 Pain Retribution

#11 ZFX Evolution

#12 The Brawlers

#13 RIP Official

#14 Skul

#15 Godsreign

#16 Flaw Official

#17 GodL

#18 Pixl Spades

#19 Swat Official

#20 Orb

#21 Team Soul

#22 Daku Official

#23 Pain Esports

#24 Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe

TeamInsidious has earned the top spot with 310, they have surprisingly high points in form of 237 place points and 73 kill points. Not only are they top but they have points lead by quite some margin. The team consists of Insimazik(Sambhav Kumar Khatang), Insomen(Himanshu Bisht), Inscartoonzz(Aradhay Gupta) and Inssmxkieop(Shekhar Patil). Coming in at the second position are team Hydra with 287 points, they were expected to perform brilliantly in the competition which they did. The number three spot is reserved by Teamind who lead by 282 points.

A lot was expected from Soul Mortal's Team Soul who finished 21st at the end of the group stages. It was a bit surprising to see a Team Soul finish 21 on the points tally but it would have been a relief for their fans that the team made it to the Semi-Finals with 137 points. Team Soul is fan favorite and is expected to outperform most teams in the coming Semis which will start from 10 to 19 May 2019.

For the latest PUBG News, follow Sportskeeda.