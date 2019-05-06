×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

PUBG News: PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Indian Division Group Results are Out; Teaminsidious Claims Top Spot, Team Soul Qualifies too

Anuj Gupta
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
55   //    06 May 2019, 12:31 IST

Image courtesy: Digit website
Image courtesy: Digit website

The PUBG Mobile Club Open has seen its Group Stage end on Sunday, 5 May 2019. All 32 teams played against each other and battled to reach the top 24 spots in the competition standings. The top 24 team who have qualified for the Regional Semi-Finals are:

#1 Teaminsidious

#2 Hydra          

#3 Teamind      

#4 Ninjasinpyjamas

#5 Coming Soon

#6 Learn From Past

#7 8bit                    

#8 Iso                    

Advertisement

#9 Evil Big Fellas

#10 Pain Retribution

#11 ZFX Evolution

#12 The Brawlers

#13 RIP Official

#14 Skul          

#15 Godsreign

#16 Flaw Official

#17 GodL           

#18 Pixl Spades

#19 Swat Official

#20 Orb        

#21 Team Soul

#22 Daku Official

#23 Pain Esports

#24 Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe

TeamInsidious has earned the top spot with 310, they have surprisingly high points in form of 237 place points and 73 kill points. Not only are they top but they have points lead by quite some margin. The team consists of Insimazik(Sambhav Kumar Khatang), Insomen(Himanshu Bisht), Inscartoonzz(Aradhay Gupta) and Inssmxkieop(Shekhar Patil). Coming in at the second position are team Hydra with 287 points, they were expected to perform brilliantly in the competition which they did. The number three spot is reserved by Teamind who lead by 282 points.

A lot was expected from Soul Mortal's Team Soul who finished 21st at the end of the group stages. It was a bit surprising to see a Team Soul finish 21 on the points tally but it would have been a relief for their fans that the team made it to the Semi-Finals with 137 points. Team Soul is fan favorite and is expected to outperform most teams in the coming Semis which will start from 10 to 19 May 2019.

For the latest PUBG News, follow Sportskeeda.



Tags:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Mobile PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019
Advertisement
PUBG News: Where to watch PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Indian Division Week 2
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: TEAMIND leads PMCO 2019 Indian Group stage after 8 matches; Team Soul placed at 5th with 113 points - PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Club Open Group Stage Day 2 Results are out
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile India Series: Why Soul Mortal's Team SOUL are Favourites to win the PUBG tournament
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: 32 Teams for PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Indian Region Qualifiers Revealed Featuring Soul Mortal's Team Soul, Team Hydra & Gods Reign
RELATED STORY
PUBG News: USA's MISFITS GAMING leads the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 North American Stage after 8 Matches; PMCO 2019 NA Standings after Day 3 
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile India Series: Soul Mortal's Team Soul Grabs The First Place; Now Move on To PUBG Mobile Club Open Tournament 2019?
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile India Series Results: Team Soul claims title
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: How to Register For the PUBG Tournament
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Club Open Tournament: Pro Tips For Defence by Soul Mortal 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us