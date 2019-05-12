PUBG News: PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Indian Division Semifinal Day 2 Results

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019

The PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 for the Indian Division entered its second day yesterday with four games being played. We got to see some terrific gameplay as the Indian teams battled it out in Vikendi, Miramar and Erangel.

The second day was played between Groups A and C. It was a very anticipated match up as both groups had some of the strongest teams such as Team Insidious, Team Soul, Gods Reign and Team IND.

Team Insidious- the group stage toppers, looked really confident coming into this match up after putting up a really good show in Day 1 by racking up two back-to-back chicken dinners. However, they could not replicate this success on Day 2.

Matches 5 to 8 were played yesterday and the maps for the same were as follows-

Match 5- Vikendi Match 6- Miramar Match 7- Erangel Match 8- Erangel

Match 5 was played in Vikendi and Megastars emerged as the winners and also got 12 kills. Team IND were the runners up and they got 13 kills under their belt.

The 6th match was played in Miramar and we got to see some amazing gun fights in this match as well. God's Reign, the runners up of the PUBG Mobile India Series showed why they are one of the best Indian teams by clutching the chicken winners along with 6 kills. The Brawlers came in second place and secured four kills.

Match 7 was played in the familiar and fan favorite Erangel. The game was very exciting with ISO coming in first place. The team dominated this game and also got 13 kills.

The last match of the day was played again in Erangel and was undoubtedly the most nail biting one out of the four. Team Soul who were not able to make an impression in the past three games played upto their expectations but still fell short of the first place to Learn from Past.

Team Soul were really looking to make things happen in this match after a disappointing performance in the past three ones. Things worked out in their favor from the start and we soon found them in the final circles of the game up in Quarry against four members of Learn from Past and 8bit's Ash.

Soul Rounak was caught off position and was taken down and eliminated quite early by Learn from Past. The zone was in Learn from Past's favor as they secured the higher ground at Quarry in Erangel. There was a constant exchange of fire by Team Soul and Learn from Past as they desperately tried out position each other.

Team Soul's movements were restricted as they had the lower ground. Learn from Past knew that they had the height advantage so they were just waiting it out for Team Soul to make a mistake.

However, it was 8bit's Ash who crushed Team Soul's hopes of a first place finish. While Team Soul was engaged in fire with Learn from Past, Ash quietly sneaked up behind them and took down Team Soul's Viper and Mortal. He was, however, eliminated by Soul Owais.

Learn from Past saw this and knew they had to make a move before the revives come through- and they did. They were quick to rotate and take out Soul Owais and got the chicken dinner along with nine kills. Team Soul had to settle for a runners up position and an impressive 16 kills.

At the end of Day 2, the top 5 teams in the overall standings table of the PMCO India Division looked as follows-

Team standings at the end of Day 2

Team Insidious continue to be at the top of the table even after some bad games in Day 2 owing to their absolutely dominant performance in Day 2. Team Soul are way down in #12 with 62 kills. However, Team Soul have only played four games so far and have a lot more to play. They will be looking to see what they did wrong today and how they can improve in the matches to come.

Today, we have Group B up against Group C. To catch the complete action, head over to PUBG Mobile's YouTube channel here. If you want to see the detailed results of the games and standings, click here.