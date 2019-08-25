PUBG News: PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 Group A Finals Results are Out; Points Table & Top 4 Teams Who Qualified for Grand Finals

PMIT 2019 Group A Finals

The PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 Group A Finals came to an end in Jaipur giving the PUBG Mobile community their first four teams who qualified for the PMIT 2019 Grand Finals to be held in Kolkata. Jaipur, one of the four cities for group finals, played a perfect host to the event. The finals had everything and didn't fail to entertain the fans who had to stand in long ques to enter the venue.

Rising HYDRA played outstandingly well and were declared worthy winners of Group A finals and booked their spot in the Grand Finals.

Here is the match by match analysis followed by points table and the four teams qualified for the PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 Grand Finals, Kolkata.

Match 1: Erangel

The PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 Group A Finals kicked off in Erangel. With 12 kills in the first match, Team Kill2Survive took Winner Winner Chicken Dinner in the first match of the finals.

Standings after match 1:

Kill2Survive: 37 Avengers Assemble (25) Rising HYDRA (25) Team Dignity (24)

Match 2: Miramar

The second match of Group A Finals took place in Miramar. Team iOWN registered a perfect 2v1 gameplay in the last zone to take out Rising Hydra's Zigsaw to take the Winner Winner Chicken Dinner.

Standings after match 2:

Rising HYDRA: 51 Kill2Survive: 47 Team iOWN: 36 TeamTitans: 33

Match 3: Sanhok

The last circle in Sanhok was in between the small houses on Pai Nan. Rising HYDRA dominated the round with 16 kills. But they were unable to secure Winner Winner Chicken Dinner as The Saiyan Squad won the game with 12 kills.

Standings after match 3:

Rising HYDRA: 85 The Saiyan Squad: 59 Kill2Survive: 58 Team Dignity: 52

Match 4: Vikendi

In what was a mad last zone, TeamTitans prevailed and took Winner Winner Chicken Dinner with 11 kills. Team ORB had an exceptional round in Vikendi as they registered 20 kills and bagged 29 points.

Standings after match 4:

Rising HYDRA: 98 TeamTitans: 81 Team Dignity: 77 The Saiyan Squad: 70

Match 5: Erangel

Rising HYDRA finally got their Winner Winner Chicken Dinner in Erangel. The team registered 8 kills and with this they guaranteed their spot in the PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 Grand Finals.

PMIT 2019 Group A Final Standings:

Here the points table of PMIT 2019 Group A Finals:

Rising HYDRA: 131 TeamTitans: 94 Kill2Survive: 94 Revenge Esports: 90 Team Dignity: 88 The Saiyan Squad: 87 TeamFearless: 83 LZ: 68 ROTN Alpha: 68 Growing Strong: 62 Team2OP: 60 ORB Official: 54 Team Insight: 50 Team iOWN: 50 RIP Legacy: 39 Avengers Assemble: 38 TE2K: 38 F Society: 33 No Sympathy: 26 Imperious: 24

4 Teams To Qualify for PMIT 2019 Grand Finals:

The four teams who have booked their place in the Kolkata finals are:

Rising HYDRA TeamTitans Kill2Survive Revenge Esports

