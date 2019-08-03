×
PUBG News: PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 Prize Pool Revealed!

Tarun Sayal
ANALYST
News
8   //    03 Aug 2019, 17:51 IST

PUBG Mobile
PUBG Mobile

A number of PUBG Mobile Esports tournaments are being organized at different levels to promote the mobile gaming community. Recently, an international PUBG Mobile tournament PMCO Global Finals 2019 ended on a high note. Team Soul from India represented the country in the Global Finals which took place in Berlin and performed really well. Now, India is all set for a new PUBG Mobile tournament in India known as PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019. Anyone can register in this tournament and fight for a huge prize pool of ₹ 1.5 Crore.

Here are the details of the Prize that the teams will get:

PUBG Mobile India Tour Prize Pool Details 2019

There will be 20 teams that will reach the Grand Finals of PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 and no team will go empty handed from the Grand Finals. The Prize Distribution of a total pool prize of ₹ 1.5 Crore:

1st :₹50,00,000                   11th: ₹60,000    

2nd: ₹20,00,000                   12th: ₹60,000  

3rd: ₹10,00,000                  13th: ₹ 60,000   

4th: ₹5,00,000                   14th: ₹ 60,000

5th: ₹3,00,000                  15th: ₹60,000 

6th: ₹2,50,000                  16th: ₹ 40,000  

7th: ₹2,00,000                  17th: ₹40,000

8th: ₹1,50,000                  18th: ₹ 40,000  

9th: ₹1,00,000                   19th: ₹40,000

10th: ₹1,00,000                  20th: ₹ 40,000

Not only this but individual prizes will also be given to the players who will perform extraordinarily in the Grand Finals.

  • The Chosen One: ₹50,000 (Awarded to the player with maximum no of MVPs)
  • The Annihilator: ₹50,000 (Awarded to the player with maximum no of damage)
  • The Wanderer: ₹50,000 (Awarded to the player with maximum foot travel)
  • Headshot Expert: 50,000(Awarded to the player with maximum headshots)
  • The Exterminators: ₹1,00,000(Awarded to the squad with maximum no of kills)
  • The Grenadiers: ₹ 1,00,000(Awarded to the squad with maximum no of grenade kills) 

Steps to register in PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019:

There are four groups in which you can register with your team to play the In-Game Qualifiers which is the first stage of the tournament PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019. The registration for the Group A and Group B has closed but you still have a chance to play in the tournament by registering in the Group C or Group D. So, here are the steps to register yourself in the PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019:

  • Go to the official site of PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019
  • Here you will find register button. Click on Register.
  • Fill all of your details and click on register. The details filled should be correct otherwise it will lead to direct disqualification.
  • Verify your E-Mail and join a squad or make your own squad in the group you want.

Tags:
PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Mobile
