PUBG News: PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 Prize Pool Revealed!

A number of PUBG Mobile Esports tournaments are being organized at different levels to promote the mobile gaming community. Recently, an international PUBG Mobile tournament PMCO Global Finals 2019 ended on a high note. Team Soul from India represented the country in the Global Finals which took place in Berlin and performed really well. Now, India is all set for a new PUBG Mobile tournament in India known as PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019. Anyone can register in this tournament and fight for a huge prize pool of ₹ 1.5 Crore.

Here are the details of the Prize that the teams will get:

PUBG Mobile India Tour Prize Pool Details 2019

There will be 20 teams that will reach the Grand Finals of PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 and no team will go empty handed from the Grand Finals. The Prize Distribution of a total pool prize of ₹ 1.5 Crore:

1st :₹50,00,000 11th: ₹60,000

2nd: ₹20,00,000 12th: ₹60,000

3rd: ₹10,00,000 13th: ₹ 60,000

4th: ₹5,00,000 14th: ₹ 60,000

5th: ₹3,00,000 15th: ₹60,000

6th: ₹2,50,000 16th: ₹ 40,000

7th: ₹2,00,000 17th: ₹40,000

8th: ₹1,50,000 18th: ₹ 40,000

9th: ₹1,00,000 19th: ₹40,000

10th: ₹1,00,000 20th: ₹ 40,000

Not only this but individual prizes will also be given to the players who will perform extraordinarily in the Grand Finals.

The Chosen One: ₹50,000 (Awarded to the player with maximum no of MVPs)

The Annihilator: ₹50,000 (Awarded to the player with maximum no of damage)

The Wanderer: ₹50,000 (Awarded to the player with maximum foot travel)

Headshot Expert: 50,000(Awarded to the player with maximum headshots)

The Exterminators: ₹1,00,000(Awarded to the squad with maximum no of kills)

The Grenadiers: ₹ 1,00,000(Awarded to the squad with maximum no of grenade kills)

Steps to register in PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019:

There are four groups in which you can register with your team to play the In-Game Qualifiers which is the first stage of the tournament PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019. The registration for the Group A and Group B has closed but you still have a chance to play in the tournament by registering in the Group C or Group D. So, here are the steps to register yourself in the PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019:

Go to the official site of PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019

Here you will find register button. Click on Register.

Fill all of your details and click on register. The details filled should be correct otherwise it will lead to direct disqualification.

Verify your E-Mail and join a squad or make your own squad in the group you want.

