PUBG News: PUBG Mobile introduces Global Treasure Hunt; participate and earn rewards

PUBG Mobile Global Treasure Hunt poster

Tencent Games' Player Unknown's Battlegrounds Mobile has recently announced a new limited-time tournament called Global Treasure Hunt along with a few others such as Infection Labyrinth, PMCO, etc.

This treasure hunt themed tournament, as its name rightly suggests, comprises of four stages with each stage taking place on each of the four maps. Each stage is further divided into seven levels and each level has two different missions.

The Global Treasure Hunt began on August 20th, 2019 and will go on until the 20th of September this year. The unfolding of the missions is arranged in a way in which only one stage can be unlocked in a day.

How to start playing the Global Treasure Hunt?

Once you launch the PUBG Mobile app, click on the gift box icon that you see on the bottom right. This is the events section. On the top right corner you will see three tabs namely, Themed, Time Limited and Returner. Click on the Time Limited tab and choose the Global Treasure Hunt tab from the dropdown menu. Click on 'Go' and it will redirect you to this new in-game event.

The first stage available to play is that of Erangel. When you click on Erangel, it will take you to the first mission at Zharki and instructions given on the interface would be simple enough to guide you.

What rewards can you earn by completing missions?

￼The rules stated by PUBG Mobile inform that players will be given a progress reward — a limited period clothing outfit — when they complete 7 missions in any given stage and will further be given the world travel reward once they finish all missions in any stage. Unlike the former reward, the latter one would fetch players an outfit they can possess forever alongside a prestigious title.

However, whenever a player completes a mission, they would be eligible to enter a lucky draw with a $1 million prize pool to cover the travel expenses for attending the PMCO Fall Split Global Finals 2019. Thus, there is a chance for every player to win. It is also important to note that the exact number of winners has not been mentioned anywhere.

