PUBG News: PUBG Mobile issues fair play and ban notice

PUBG Mobile issues fair play and ban notice

Player Unknown's Battlegrounds Mobile's popularity is growing by every passing day and sources suggest that the number of players who engage in malpractices to score or win the game have been on the higher side as well. With a steady increase in hacking methods to cheat by freezing enemies using aim bots and so on, Tencent Games' PUBG Mobile Corporation has declared through its social media handles on Twitter and Instagram that it has started to impose a 10-year ban for cheaters to maintain fair competition in the game.

PUBG Mobile's Twitter and Instagram posts read:

"Fair gameplay in PUBG MOBILE is incredibly important, and we continue to ban cheaters to maintain an even playing field. Visit our website for a partial list of players banned between August 13 and August 19."

The partial list of banned cheaters put out on PUBG Mobile's website has about 126 unrevealed accounts, however, the exact number of banned accounts have not been revealed as yet.

Further, the official notice also encouraged players to call out cheaters by stating:

"If you suspect that a player is cheating or using an unauthorized 3rd party app to dishonestly assist their game play in a match, please use the in-game reporting system to notify us. We investigate all such reports thoroughly and you will be informed of the findings."

Following this, the first-person shooter game's social media saw the calling out of cheaters and channels that promote malpractices in the comments sections.

In addition to this, it was also mentioned in the ban notice that PUBG Mobile "will continue to enforce stringent discipline against cheaters and publish the IDs of confirmed cheaters." With this unexpected disciplining of the players on the battleground, one could just be certain to see a fall in the cases of malpractice.