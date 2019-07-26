×
PUBG News: PUBG Mobile Lite Is Now Officially Available In India; How To Download PUBG Mobile Lite? 

Ronak Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
News
29   //    26 Jul 2019, 15:46 IST

PUBG Mobile Lite Becomes Available In India
PUBG Mobile Lite Becomes Available In India

Tencent Games has released PUBG Mobile Lite in the Indian region. PUBG PC Lite was launched by Tencent a few weeks ago. With the launch of the Lite version of PUBG PC, mobile players were eagerly waiting for the PUBG Mobile Lite to get launched. PUBG Mobile Lite is, of course, a toned-down version of the PUBG Mobile to run on low-end mobiles without any major lags.

How To Download PUBG Mobile Lite In India?

To download PUBG Mobile Lite on your smartphones, you need to follow the steps given below:

  1. Head to Play Store and create your Google account if you haven't made one.
  2. Now search for PUBG Mobile Lite, as now there is no need to use any VPN services.
  3. Now, tap on the download button and the download will start as download size is around 500 MB.

If somehow you are not able to find PUBG Mobile Lite on Play Store, then you can follow the link given below:

PUBG Mobile Lite


Google Play Store: PUBG Mobile Lite
Google Play Store: PUBG Mobile Lite


PUBG Mobile Lite Features:

PUBG Mobile Lite includes 60 players parachute onto a 2km x 2km island to defeat other players and get the Winner Winner Chicken Dinner. The game graphics are very much improved though there is no option in the settings menu to adjust graphics.

Currently, there is only one map in the Lite version of the game which is Erangel. While in Arcade a player can play War mode. Tencent has said that more new maps and modes will arrive in the further updates coming in future.

The minimum requirements for PUBG Mobile Lite are:

  • At least 2GB RAM
  • Android 4.4+

A player can communicate with his teammates with the help of voice chat in the game. Rest all other features are almost as same as that of the bigger version. The gun sounds and other equipable items are also the same in the Lite version.

PUBG Mobile requires good hardware and software to run more smoothly in better graphics. But PUBG Mobile Lite is designed to run even on less RAM and moderate chipsets. 


Tags:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Mobile PUBG Lite
