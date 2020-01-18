PUBG News: PUBG Mobile Lite Season 9 all reward leaks | New Training Ground, Weapon Skins and More

Jan 18, 2020

Jan 18, 2020 IST SHARE

PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite, the toned down version of famous battle royale game Player's Unknown Battlegrounds, will soon receive a new update. Along with the arrival of latest patch, winner pass season 8 will also end and a whole new Season 9 winner pass will make an entry in the game.

The upcoming 0.16.0 version will receive most of the rewards that are already released in PUBG Mobile. However, it's still expected that developers will introduce some new unique emotes in Season 9. Yet, before the new update hits the global servers, a bunch of rewards have been leaked which reveals everything new coming up in the next update.

Training Ground is the very first addition, that players can see in the future. A place where gamers can practice and improve their aim by engaging with their friends. This new training ground is also expected to be featured with a bunch of challenges which are optional.

Hazard Jacket

The paid version of Winner Pass always offers exclusive items and this time, one of the most popular outfit set titled as Hazard Jacket will be showcased in the premium version. Users will have to spend some bucks to purchase the new Season 9 Winner Pass in order to get this outfit.

Weapon Skins

Besides the new outfits and mode, the developers are also going to launch a bunch of Assualt Rifles skins. Moreover, it's also confirmed that these skins are picked from the PUBG Mobile's Season 8 Royale Pass. The list of Assault Rifles includes, M416, ScarL and AKM.