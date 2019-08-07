PUBG News: PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass is Now Live; What is Winner Pass? Ultimate Guide

PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass

PUBG LITE's mobile version has introduced the Winner Pass, essentially a synonym to the Royale Pass which gamers get to experience in the original version, PUBG MOBILE.

What is PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass?

Like the Royale Pass, this Winner Pass is a seasonal event, which offers gamers a chance to earn more Battle Coins (BC), get a better ranking, and get to play exciting new missions, which are set in the tone of challenges. The one major difference with respect to the original Royale Pass is that the Winner Pass ends at rank WP 30 unlike RP 100 in the former.

Variations of PUBG Lite Mobile Winner Pass

The Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite has three variations:

The Free Pass

The Elite Pass

The Elite Plus Pass

Players can make a purchase to upgrade their pass by spending some Battle Coins. To be exact, a player must shell out 300 BC for the Elite Winner Pass and 2700 – 800 (difference prone to discounts) BC on the Elite Plus Winner Pass. If the players are short on BC, then they can go ahead and purchase them at the Shop.

The free Winner Pass offers gamers special items until level 15; the other two upgrades offer items all the way till level 30. Using the Winner Pass, gamers stand a chance to win special items such as the Prisoner Outfit, Portable Closet, Skull and Flower plane finish, a rename card, Pan Skin, the Smiley Parachute, Witherer AKM Skin and more, including Battle Coins. Further to the items won on purchase of the two available upgrades, the Elite and Elite Plus Winner Pass owners will get 1000 BC and 3000 BC respectively, instantly upon completing the purchase. The Elite Plus Winner Pass offers few more things along with Elite Missions and more rewards. This extra bit includes a 10-rank gain, a new plane finish, and exclusive outfits.

