PUBG News: PUBG Mobile Ranking Points Glitch Has Been Fixed

While PUBG Mobile developer team was preparing themselves for their upcoming 0.13.5 PUBG update, a major glitch or bug got injected in the game servers. This glitch affected almost almost every PUBG Mobile player who were playing 4-5 hours ago. So let's talk in detail about this Glitch and what PUBG Mobile has done to resolve this issue.

Those who were playing PUBG Mobile just a few moment back, then they would have noticed that the rank points were decreasing even if they win the round. A lot of players reported on this issue on various social media handles complaining to the developers about this glitch.

But unfortunately, any of the above statements are wrong. PUBG Mobile stated in their official discord server regarding this issue:

There are currently some technical issues with ranking points after playing matches. The development team has been notified and is investigating the issue. More news will be published as soon as we have any. In the meantime, please hang tight in there, relax, enjoy some ice cream, and do not freak out: the issue will be resolved soon enough. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused you, and thank you for your kind understanding and support.

As a result, the decrement in the Rank points were due to some server issue. PUBG Mobile will never deduct your rank points before the Season ends. But the breaking news, for now, is that the issue has been resolved.

To get it resolved from players end, they need to play one more rank match to get their ranking system in sync with the PUBG Mobile servers. After playing one game, all deducted rank points will be restored, and players will be placed into the higher league.

