PUBG News: PUBG Mobile Season 9 Leaks suggest Kar98 Skin, Dacia Skin and new emotes

PUBG Mobile developers keep their players hooked on to the game by bringing in new content updates that feature a lot of new skins, outfits, etc. The end of PUBG Mobile Season 8 is around the corner, however, the launching date of Season 9 is yet to be announced. Nonetheless, data miners have leaked information about the items that ought to be released in the new season.

Sources suggest that the ranking points of all the PUBG Mobile players will be reset post the beginning of Season 9 and that players will then have to purchase Royale Pass to get exclusive items.

Season 9 Outfit

According to information put out by whistleblowers, the new outfit seen in the picture below will be exclusively available in Season 9 and all PUBG Mobile players will be able to receive it by completing a few missions.

The new Season 9 Outfit

Kar98 Skin

Data miners have found that a new Kar98 skin is about to be released in the upcoming season. If our sources are right, it could be expected that the stellar-looking skin seen below would be available only for Royale Pass owners.

Kar98 Skin

Season 9 Parachute

A new parachute skin with a Season 9 logo is also set to release soon and leakers have mentioned that the skin could be claimed after reaching the Ace Tier in the new season.

Season 9 Ace Parachute

Dacia Skin

Just like the Kar98 skin, this new Dacia skin seen below can also be acquired only by those players with a Royal Pass.

The Dacia skin

Season 9 Airplane Finish

The new season is also set to bring along the new airplane skin seen below.

Season 9 Airplane Skin

The Season 9 leaks mentioned in the article above was sourced from Classified YT.

